Montway Auto Transport's Dave Sutton Drives Innovation in Auto Remarketing with Auction Solutions

Industry Veteran with Over 30 Years of Experience Continues to Lead Innovation and Strategic Partnerships in Automotive Logistics

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the rapidly changing automotive industry marked by a surge in vehicle repossessions and disruptive software outages, Dave Sutton, Vice President of Business Development and Industry Relations at Montway Auto Transport, emphasizes the need for agility.

With more than three decades of experience in the automotive industry, Sutton has consistently driven innovation through strategic partnerships and technological advancements. Before joining Montway in 2021, Sutton held leadership roles at CARFAX and VW Credit, Inc., where he oversaw auction operations across North America. His contributions earned him industry accolades, including Remarketer of the Year and Certified Automotive Remarketer (CAR). Sutton was one of the first to receive the prestigious CAR Lifetime designation.

Since joining Montway, Sutton has continued to lead innovative initiatives, most notably the strategic partnership with Auction Edge, a top-tier provider of technology and services for auctions, dealers, and corporate remarketers. Sutton spearheaded the integration of "one-click" vehicle transportation ordering into Auction Edge's EDGE Pipeline platform, enabling dealers to quote and book transport from auctions to lots across the country. This integration not only accelerates the acquisition of pre-owned vehicles, but also optimizes inventory management, solidifying Montway's position as a leader in auction logistics.

In addition to this groundbreaking partnership, Sutton has also secured relationships with major national clients such as AutoNation, Credit Acceptance, and America's Auto Auction Group, further strengthening Montway's role as a key player in the automotive transportation industry.

"Listening, reflecting, exploring, and collaborating are the four pillars of my life and work. These principles have shaped a most interesting career and fostered my growth as a person and a professional," explains Sutton. "When you couple this with my innate 'Get Stuff Done (GSD)' type A personality, it allows me to cover a lot of ground."

Sutton's continued leadership comes at a pivotal time as the automotive industry grapples with rising vehicle repossessions, the impact of widespread software outages, cybersecurity threats, and the ongoing volatility in the used-car market. With Sutton onboard, Montway is a stabilizing force in the market, pioneering solutions that expand a dealer's reach to acquire used inventory, control and track transportation costs, and streamline auto logistics for increased resiliency.

"Dave Sutton is an industry veteran in the remarketing world," says Mike Trudeau, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Montway Auto Transport. "Dave has leveraged contacts over his 30-year career to help build Montway into an industry leader in the auto transportation space. His leadership has been a key driver of our growth."

This November, Sutton will be a featured speaker at Used Car Week, joining a panel to discuss the transportation of recovered vehicles and the challenges and opportunities within repossession and remarketing. Learn more about the "Lenders Moving Repo Cars" session.

Looking ahead, Sutton envisions further integration of logistics technology to enhance operational efficiency and maintain Montway's leadership as the automotive industry evolves. His commitment to forward-thinking strategies positions Montway as a trailblazer in customer-focused auto transportation solutions.

Discover more about Dave Sutton at Montway's Executive Team and explore Montway Auto Transport's innovative solutions by visiting www.montway.com.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than a million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 78, far surpassing the industry average, and over 100,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies six times. For more information, visit www.Montway.com.

Contact:

Aimee Tiberi, Interdependence Public Relations

(708) 567-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE Montway Auto Transport