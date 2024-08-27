Montway's Commitment to Fight Hunger: 820,000 Meals and Counting

Montway Auto Transport and Move For Hunger Partnered for the Fourth Annual Move 2 Fight Hunger Challenge

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After being part of our network for many years, Montway Auto Transport committed to making an even bigger impact by partnering with Move For Hunger, providing an additional 120,000 meals to communities in need this year alone.

Since their relationship with Move For Hunger began, Montway has provided nearly 700,000 meals through various support and food drives.

"Partnering with Move for Hunger aligns with our core values of compassion, integrity, and community engagement. Through this collaboration, we aim to turn each move into an opportunity to help those in need, ensuring that surplus food reaches families facing hunger," said Lubo Lazaro, Director of Moving and Relocation, Montway Auto Transport. "Montway believes that everyone has a role to play in building stronger, healthier communities and encourages our customers, partners, and employees to join us in supporting Move for Hunger's critical mission."

Throughout the month of June, Montway Auto Transport collaborated with Move For Hunger and other sponsors to launch the fourth annual Move 2 Fight Hunger Challenge. With more than 600 participants joining together to fight hunger nationwide, the month-long challenge provided over 144,500 meals.

"We are so excited to have Montway as an official partner," Adam Lowy, Founder of Move For Hunger said. "They're starting off their partnership with a bang by sponsoring and participating in the Move 2 Fight Hunger Challenge, supporting our mission to combat hunger."

Move For Hunger was founded in 2009 by Adam Lowy and now has built out an elaborate network of supporters. It includes over 1,200 moving companies, including many of the world's leading relocation management companies, and more than 3,000 multifamily apartment communities. Move For Hunger has provided over 45 million pounds of food, equaling more than 38 million meals, across the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to their extensive support, Montway is also powering our Mover of the Month series, which highlights a moving company that has gone above and beyond in the fight against hunger. This sponsorship not only provides visibility but also encourages others in the industry to join the cause.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than a million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 78, far surpassing the industry average, and over 100,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies six times. For more information, visit www.Montway.com.

