Monument Chemical Brandenburg Awarded SOCMA's 2020 Educational Outreach Award

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year when young people are shifting to online learning more than ever before, the team at Monument Chemical, LLC, Brandenburg, KY, answered the call through its support of the local 4-H "Get STEAM'd Up" initiative, an at-home STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) program. As a result of this exceptional effort to educate a new generation about the importance of specialty chemistry, the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is awarding Monument Chemical Brandenburg with its 2020 Educational Outreach Award.

For more than 14 years, SOCMA has honored facilities leading the charge in environmental stewardship and educational outreach as part of its Performance Improvement Awards program.

"The COVID-19 landscape has truly changed the way young people are learning, and it's important that as an industry we evolve and support efforts to inspire the great minds of our future," said Joe Dettinger, Senior Director, Compliance & Stewardship. "Through its support of the Get STEAM'd Up program, Monument Chemical Brandenburg is providing virtual training to a broad range of young people and planting seeds of interest in science."

Monument Chemical Brandenburg awarded a $10,000 Community Partnership Initiative (CPI) grant to Meade County's 4-H Youth Development program to support its new "Get STEAM'd Up" initiative. With COVID hitting in March and children being taught at home, members of the Monument team worked with 4-H to re-imagine the original in-person class into a virtual learning tool – complete with demonstrations. The program is now making a big difference in helping fill the growing demand for virtual STEAM learning with kids of all ages.

"Monument Chemical Brandenburg has set the bar high with its timely and effective way of engaging and growing the future of our industry," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President & CEO. "We applaud their efforts and were delighted to recognize this exceptional team during our Annual Business Meeting on December 10. We will also celebrate their achievement at the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show in Fort Worth in April."

See the full list of winners here.

About SOCMA

SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals and services to vital markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. www.socma.org.

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates

Related Links

www.socma.org

