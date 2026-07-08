Monument Legal Represents Air Force Major Jason Watson, Arrested on Capitol Steps After Calling for Impeachment

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Legal partner Christopher J. Mutimer will represent Air Force Major Jason P. Watson, the active-duty officer arrested on the Capitol steps after publicly calling for the impeachment of the President and Vice President. Mutimer specializes in complex, high-stakes criminal defense in DC, and has represented numerous members of the armed forces.

Major Watson is under a gag order restricting him from speaking with the press or posting about this matter. In response to numerous media inquiries, Monument Legal provides the following information on his behalf.

Major Watson is not in confinement but is restricted to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. The Air Force investigation remains open, and no court date has been set. DC criminal charges have been declined for prosecution.

The Air Force is reviewing potential charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, including Article 88 (contempt toward officials), Article 92 (failure to obey an order or regulation), Article 133 (conduct unbecoming an officer), and Article 134 (conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline). Maj. Watson could face a court-martial and, if convicted, dismissal from the Air Force, forfeiture of pay and benefits, and possible confinement.

Major Watson's position has not wavered. He believes the President and Vice President's conduct in Iran violates the Constitution he swore to defend. He is prepared to accept the consequences of saying so publicly.

"Major Watson stood on those steps knowing exactly what it would cost him," said Mutimer. "He kept his oath to the Constitution. Our job is to make sure what comes next is decided on the facts and the law, not the politics of the moment. Monument Legal is proud to stand with him."

"Major Watson took a courageous, nonviolent stand to defend the Constitution against an unlawful war in Iran, only to be detained at the foot of our nation's Capital," Monument Legal posted on Instagram. "It is a powerful reminder of what it means to truly honor an oath to the Constitution."

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SOURCE Monument Legal