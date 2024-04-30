Monumental Growth at Easy Ice Continues with Latest Acquisition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, the nation's largest provider of managed commercial ice machine rentals, has closed on another acquisition in 2024—marking yet another expansion in a multi-year run of establishing and strengthening new regional footholds across the US.

The latest organization to become part of the Easy Ice family will be Tri Cities Supply Company. Having started operations in the early 1980s, Tri Cities has spent decades serving Texas and earned the reputation of a business that puts their customers first.

Easy Ice is thrilled to carry on this torch and continue to provide the outstanding service and work environment that Tri Cities Supply Company's customers and employees have come to love over the years.

With a fleet consisting entirely of Manitowoc ice machines—a brand that Easy Ice services with expertise every day—the transition to the nation's leading ice machine rental company's service will be seamless for customers.

"I am pleased to add more density in a market where we recently made an investment," says Darren Boruff, Chief Acquisitions Officer for Easy Ice. "I know the team will continue to enhance the customer service experience and I look forward to building upon the foundation of these companies and maximizing value for all stakeholders."

About Easy Ice

Founded in 2009, Easy Ice has changed the way businesses manage their ice supply—moving them away from ice machine ownership and toward a managed rental solution. With over 33,000 machines under their management across 47 states, they've made affordable ice machine rentals available to customers all over the US. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com.

