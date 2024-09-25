Monumental Sports & Entertainment Launches "District Of Play" - A Groundbreaking Youth Sports Initiative in Washington, D.C.

Multi-million-dollar, multi-year investment to provide safe play spaces, essential equipment, and community engagement opportunities for all children in D.C

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) is proud to announce the launch of District of Play, an ambitious, multi-million-dollar investment in a company-wide youth sports initiative aimed at providing every child in Washington, D.C., the opportunity to engage in sports and build towards lifelong health benefits. This multi-year project underscores MSE's belief in the power of sports to unite communities and build a brighter future for the city.

"Sports have the power to inspire, build resilience, and foster a sense of community, and District of Play is our effort to ensure that every child in Washington, D.C., has access to these opportunities and to contribute to a legacy of long-term health for our city," said Ted Leonsis, founder and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment. "This is an ambitious company-wide initiative that will operate with the same focus and dedication which we bring to all of our franchises, venues and media properties. This culture of service and giving back aligns with my double bottom line philosophy for our company and is ingrained in everything we do. District of Play expands upon that commitment."

Despite the well-known benefits of youth sports—improved physical health, mental well-being, and emotional resilience—many children still face barriers to play. District of Play serves to bridge those gaps, focusing on children who are often limited due to lack of access or resources for inclusive, safe play environments.

Monumental's approach to this program aligns along three broad areas of work:

Providing Safe Play Spaces: MSE will refurbish public courts and rinks, build playgrounds, and upgrade other venues to host youth events. These efforts create safe and engaging environments for children throughout D.C., providing places to play and grow.



Empowering Players: MSE will provide essential sports equipment and scholarships, extend inclusive programming, launch a girls' empowerment program, and design accessible play spaces. This provides opportunities for children, regardless of their background or abilities, to participate and benefit from the positive impacts of sports.



Engaging Parents, Coaches, and the Community: MSE will fund professional development for coaches, facilitate pick-up games and other events that encourage lifelong play, and organize annual back-to-school and holiday initiatives. These actions will be targeted to support and engage the broader community, promoting the widespread involvement in youth sports activities needed for continued success.

A signature feature of the effort is delivering nearly 30,000 NBA regulation-sized basketballs to school children throughout the District. The list of other initial program highlights is summarized below.

In addition to a funding investment and hiring new staff to manage day-to-day operations of District of Play, MSE has programmed a road map for the next four years and is beginning to execute on this vision. This upcoming Sunday, September 29th, Washington Wizards Head Coach Brian Keefe, alongside men's basketball head coaches from American University, Howard University, and Georgetown University, will host a free, all-levels-welcome Wizards Coaches Workshop at Entertainment & Sports Arena in the District's Ward 8. The Washington Capitals have partnered with D.C.'s Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) on refurbishing the Watkins Recreation Center Street Hockey Rink, and MSE will soon be announcing the first basketball court which District of Play will fund for refurbishment.

Along with the investments of public programming, Monumental Sports & Entertainment is also collaborating with the vast network of existing club leagues across the city such as Flag Star Football, the multi-age group flag football program. Starting this season, uniforms are marked with the logo for MSE's independent media platform, Monumental Sports Network, on the back of their jerseys. This is a $350,000 annual investment which expands opportunities for D.C. children and especially girls' programming within the league.

District of Play is designed to be flexible and adaptable, allowing MSE to adjust the program over time based on feedback from participants, parents, coaches, and community partners. While the announcement of this effort includes some concrete commitments, the initiative's open-ended structure enables MSE to evolve with the needs of the community, ensuring the program creates the kinds of impacts it was designed to achieve in reaching the children who need it most.

For more information about District of Play and how to get involved, visit the District of Play Website.

Specific Initiatives and Funding Over the Next Four Years:

MSE will refurbish one indoor basketball court at a local school or community center each year for youth to practice and play.





MSE will refurbish two outdoor basketball courts annually, resulting in one in each Ward over four years.





MSE will build a new street hockey rink/multiuse sports facility expanding access to hockey.





MSE will provide transportation for DC youth to attend free ice hockey and skating classes to mitigate transportation barriers that can prevent participation.





MSE will build a playground in each ward in DC over the next eight years fostering safe and engaging play spaces for children across the city.





MSE will support Flag Star Football, providing scholarships, expanding programming, and supporting after school programming to allow more children to participate.





MSE will launch a MSE Girls Empowerment Program focusing on mental health, physical health, and sports, inspiring and supporting girls to reach their potential.





MSE will support Fort Dupont Ice Arena's Kids On Ice programming and the Fort Dupont Cannons team, providing these vital programs additional resources to thrive.





MSE will provide a basketball to every elementary school student in DCPS and donate new equipment to DPR community centers.





MSE will support DPR Youth Basketball Leagues by subsidizing league affiliations, providing jerseys, and conducting clinics to improve the quality and accessibility of youth basketball.





MSE will run free single-session community basketball clinics in Wards 7 & 8, featuring appearances by Go-Go players, Wizards alumni, and current Wizards and Mystics players.





MSE will provide scholarships for basketball camps, expanding girls-only programming to ensure equitable access to high-quality sports training.





MSE will expand Caps On Ice and Off Ice programming, offering more opportunities for youth to engage in ice sports and street hockey.





MSE will add hockey clinics exclusively for students from Wards 7 & 8 and expand Try Hockey for Free clinics, fostering opportunities for more children to have the chance to learn and play hockey.





MSE will provide funding for Positive Coaches Alliance workshops for DCPS coaches, athletes, and parents, promoting positive coaching techniques and supportive parenting strategies.





MSE will expand Basketball Day in the DMV coverage.





MSE will host the Monumental Basketball Coaches Academy providing free or low-cost clinics for high school, middle school, and AAU coaches.





MSE will support pickup basketball initiatives and produce PSA content for Monumental Sports Network promoting the youth sports opportunities.





MSE will host an annual back-to-school event, providing essential school supplies, including backpacks and necessary items, to help students start the academic year prepared and confident.





MSE will organize an annual Thanksgiving activation, providing hot meals and warm clothing to families in need.





Each year during the holidays MSE will support Family-to-Family programming with Martha's Table to adopt dozens of families, providing gifts and fulfilling wish lists to ensure a joyous and memorable holiday season.

Additionally, in the 2024-2025 season:

MSE will partner with neighborhoods and BIDs throughout DC for activations and beautification projects to include the annual Capitals outdoor rink and murals in collaboration with DC artists.





MSE teams will participate in the following community events: Giant BBQ Battle, Fan DC Wellness Community Day, KIPP DC Pride Summit, Capital Pride Parade, Salvadoran Festival, Taste of the DMV, Adams Morgan Street Fest DC State Fair, Fight For Children Youth Sports Day, DC Boat Show, RFK Day of Play, Cherry Blossom Festival, Broccoli City Festival, and Chuck Brown Day .





. Washington Wizards will partner with When We All Vote and DC Cap on voter education and registration to help increase the youth turnout across the DMV.





Washington Wizards will continue seasonal activations with our NBA Grantee Congress Heights Arts + Culture Center to expose, inspire, and educate both youth and adults about the abundant arts and cultural opportunities available in Wards 7 and 8.





Washington Wizards will partner with Everytown for Gun Safety x Students Demand Action on hosting a Young Black Changemakers Summit.





Washington Wizards will partner with Pen DMV on a digital conference for youths in D.C.





Washington Wizards will partner with Food on the Stove Hometown Heroes Lunch, providing/delivering free lunch to a DC fire station and police station on September 11 .





. Washington Wizards will host the Hoops for Troops All-Star Challenge, a basketball skills challenge and basketball game on local DC area military base for the service members and their families.





Washington Wizards will host For the District Meal Packing Event part of the Season of Giving efforts that benefits those in need within DC.





Meal Packing Event part of the Season of Giving efforts that benefits those in need within DC. Washington Wizards alumni will visit patients at selected MedStar Hospitals during the Cancer Awareness and Heart Health Awareness campaigns.





Washington Wizards will host students from the College Gurl Fund Foundation during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. /Mentorship Month to partner with an MSE employee on gameday for an immersion experience in the sports business.





/Mentorship Month to partner with an MSE employee on gameday for an immersion experience in the sports business. Washington Wizards will continue the D.C. Wards Summer Reading Tour in partnership with the DC Public Library Foundation, hosting community events at different DC Public Library locations throughout the summer.





Washington Wizards will continue hosting mental health programming with chapters of Morgan's Message.





Washington Wizards will continue the Black Owned DMV Business Highlights & Support, to include monthly highlights and seeking out black owned businesses to partner with for community efforts/events like Back-to-School Tip Off and Literacy Night.





Washington Capitals will seek out DC artists to partner with on specialty jerseys or retail collaborations (previous artists include DC Proper, Robert Generette III (also known as Rob Zilla ), Freeman, TKO Paintings).





(also known as ), Freeman, TKO Paintings). Washington Capitals will continue the annual reading program in support of DC students.





Washington Capitals alumni will visit patients at selected MedStar Hospitals throughout the season.





Washington Capitals will partner with DPR to refurbish the outdoor rink at Watkins Elementary School.





Washington Mystics will partner with Leveling the Playing Field to distribute sports bras to local area schools.





Washington Mystics will partner with Sharing Shoes to distribute basketball shoes to local youth in need.





Washington Mystics will continue their 6-year partnership with Everytown for Gun Safety and raise money for the Community Fund through our Wear Orange game ( June 2025 ).





). Mystics will continue to raise money for the Mystics Fund which supports equipment donations and free clinics for local area girls.





Go-Go will continue their partnership with DCPL for the second-annual Superheroes reading initiative.

