Moo Moo Express Car Wash Celebrates 34th Grand Opening with Free Washes December 19-29 at 1120 Evans Way Court, Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced its continued Central Ohio expansion with the grand opening of its 34th Central Ohio Moo Moo Express Car Wash located at 1120 Evans Way Court in Columbus. Express Wash Concepts currently operates more than 100 express wash locations across Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Dayton, Columbus, Hampton Roads and Pittsburgh. With a continued focus on strategic core market development, an additional 35 EWC locations are scheduled to open through 2025.

"We're thrilled to bring another state-of-the-art location to Central Ohio, offering our customers a fast, high quality and convenient way to keep their cars clean and protected," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts and Moo Moo Express Car Wash. "Like all our locations, this newest Moo is designed to deliver an exceptional express wash experience. Additionally, as a local, homegrown company, every wash at the Moo contributes to positive change in our communities through our Moo Cares initiatives."

Moo Moo Express and the EWC family of brands offer a state-of-the-art, high-quality, environmentally friendly express wash experience with complimentary professional grade vacuums. The Company's popular "Wash Smart" unlimited wash club membership, starting at $20 a month, offers truly unlimited washes across the entire Express Wash Concepts portfolio. Three additional Central Ohio locations are under construction and slated to open in early, 2025 on West Mound Street, Turnberry Court and Sawmill Road.

From December 19-29, 2024 the new Evans Way Court Moo is offering a free signature Crème de la Crème + ceramic wash ($22 value) to all customers. Customers can also sign-up for the Grand Opening Unlimited Wash Club special for 50% off their first 3 months, a savings of up to $60. As the official car wash of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Moo Moo Express will donate $10 for each Unlimited Wash Club sign-up to the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting community causes that contribute to the growth of hockey, youth education and wellness.

Additional Moo Moo Express grand opening promotions include a $50 Moo gift card for $25 with all proceeds donated back to the CBJ Foundation. Once purchased at the Evans Way Court location, gift cards are redeemable at any Moo Moo Express or EWC location.

About Express Wash Concepts: Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates more than 100 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts