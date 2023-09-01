Moo Moo Express Car Wash Donates over $14,000 to Healthy New Albany Food Pantry

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently presented Healthy New Albany Food Pantry with a check for $14,658.69.  Proceeds raised celebrated the opening of the newest Moo Moo Express location in New Albany.  Funds were donated by customers during "Free Wash Week" where customers were given a free signature car wash with a monetary donation to the nonprofit partner.  Other offers included $50 gift cards, for only $25, with the full purchase price donated back to the Healthy New Albany Food Pantry.

The Express Wash Concepts team presenting Healthy New Albany with $14,658.69 to celebrate the opening of the newest Moo Moo Express in New Albany.
The Express Wash Concepts team presenting Healthy New Albany with $14,658.69 to celebrate the opening of the newest Moo Moo Express in New Albany.

In addition, Moo Moo Express's supplier, ChemQuest, contributed $1,000 toward the total donation.  ChemQuest specializes in creating quality car wash chemicals.

"Thank you to our customers for supporting our efforts to give back to the residents of New Albany.  We are honored to be a part of the community," said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts.

"Thank you so much for this generous donation, it truly impacts communities in need." Said Angela Douglas, Executive Director of Healthy New Albany

Funds will be used to stock the shelves full of necessary resources for those in need, as well as funding an upcoming capital campaign to build a new food pantry to support the increase in community members being served. 

About Moo Moo Express Car Wash: 
Founded in 2008, Moo Moo Express Car Wash is central Ohio's award-winning, premier express car wash with 30+ locations and growing.  Moo Moo Express's fast, high-quality, and environmentally friendly car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed.  Moo Moo Express Car Wash is proud to be an avid supporter of the central Ohio community.

About Express Wash Concepts:
Express Wash Concepts operates 90+ award-winning, express car wash locations under the following brands:  Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash, and Bee Clean Car Wash.  For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts

