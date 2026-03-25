Moo Moo Express Car Wash Partners with Johnson's Real Ice Cream to Celebrate Lewis Center Grand Opening on March 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing and most recognized express car wash operators, today announced that its flagship brand, Moo Moo Express Car Wash, is partnering with fellow Central Ohio favorite Johnson's Real Ice Cream to celebrate the grand opening of Johnson's newest location at 5915 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center.

Moo Moo Express Car Wash joins Johnson’s Real Ice Cream in celebrating the grand opening of its Lewis Center, Ohio location on March 25, 2026, showcasing a collaboration between two leading, homegrown brands committed to delivering high-quality experiences and strengthening community connections.

The collaboration brings together two beloved, homegrown brands known for delivering high-quality experiences and deep community roots. As Johnson's expands into Lewis Center, Moo Moo will be on-site supporting the grand opening and enhancing the guest experience—reflecting a shared commitment to creating memorable, community-driven moments.

For generations, Johnson's Real Ice Cream has been a Central Ohio staple, built on real ingredients and a passion for serving its communities. Moo Moo Express Car Wash shares that same foundation, having grown into one of the region's most recognized and trusted express car wash brands through a focus on quality, convenience, and customer experience. Moo Moo currently operates 39 locations across Central Ohio, including its Lewis Center site at 8986 Owenfield Drive, located just minutes from Johnson's new Evans Farm location.

"At Moo Moo, we're always looking for opportunities to partner with brands that share our values and our connection to the communities we serve," said John Roush, Moo Moo Express Car Wash Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "Johnson's is an iconic Central Ohio brand, and this partnership is a natural fit. It's about bringing two great experiences together and celebrating new beginnings in communities we care about."

Johnson's grand opening festivities begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony alongside the local Chamber of Commerce at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, followed by a public celebration from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. featuring free ice cream scoops for all guests.

As part of the celebration, Moo Moo Express Car Wash will be onsite adding to the experience through exclusive giveaways. Johnson's will welcome the first 50 guests with a complimentary T-shirt, and the 1,000th customer will receive a special Johnson's surprise gift. Moo Moo will also award gift cards to the 250th, 500th, 750th, and 1,000th customers, along with distributing free Ceramic 4 Ultra signature wash vouchers ($26 value) to guests in line, one per family.

This partnership reflects Moo Moo's continued focus on building strong local relationships and creating memorable brand moments beyond the wash— further strengthening its connection to the Central Ohio communities it serves.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 135 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club packages offer members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

About Johnson's Real Ice Cream:

Johnson's Real Ice Cream, founded in 1950 in Bexley, Ohio, is a fourth-generation, family-owned company known for its classic ice creams crafted with real ingredients and time-tested family recipes. Since its earliest days, the family has built Johnson's on two pillars: exceptional ice cream and strong community ties. The company supports local schools and nonprofits, participates in neighborhood events, and creates welcoming gathering places for families and friends. For more information, please visit johnsonsrealicecream.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts