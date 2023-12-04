Moo Moo Express Named CBUS Top Picks #1 Car Wash For the Seventh Year in a Row

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moo Moo Express Car Wash has for the seventh year in a row been named Central Ohio's best car wash according to voters in the "CBUS Top Picks" award program, sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch.

CBUS Top Picks is an annual celebration and competition between top Central Ohio area businesses in 13 categories including automotive, dining, entertainment, and professional services, among others. For 2023's competition, there were more than 140 separate contests with hundreds of thousands of votes cast. 2023 CBUS Top Picks award winners are listed here.

"It's an absolute honor that our onsite team members are consistently recognized for providing the best car wash experience in Central Ohio," said John Roush, Moo Moo Express Car Wash Founder and Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "As a home grown and operated company, we will continue striving to be the 'best of the best' not only in wash quality and overall customer satisfaction, but in our community relations efforts as well."

Moo Moo Express is Central Ohio's leader in the high-end, express car wash market. The company currently operates 32 express washes throughout Greater Columbus. Additional locations are expected to open or be announced in late 2023/early 2024.

About Moo Moo Express Car Wash:
Founded in 2008, Moo Moo Express Car Wash is Central Ohio's award-winning, premier express car wash with 32+ locations and growing. Moo Moo's fast, high-quality and environmentally friendly car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed, and the popular Unlimited Wash Club offers unlimited car washes at any Moo location starting at just $20 a month per vehicle. Home grown and operated, Moo Moo Express is proud to be a supporter of the Greater Columbus community. For more information, visit www.moomoocarwash.com/.

About Express Wash Concepts: Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 92+ award winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

