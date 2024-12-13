Moo Moo Express Named Central Ohio's #1 Car Wash For the Eighth Year in a Row

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moo Moo Express Car Wash has for the eighth year in a row been named Central Ohio's best car wash according to voters in the CBUS Top Picks Community Choice Awards program, sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch.

CBUS Top Picks is an annual celebration and competition between top Central Ohio area businesses in 12 categories including automotive, dining, entertainment, and professional services, among others. For 2024's competition, there were more than 140 separate contests with hundreds of thousands of votes cast.

"As a home grown and operated business, we remain committed to fulfilling our mission of improving people, communities and cars through the power of clean," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts and Moo Moo Express Car Wash. "We are honored that our onsite team members are repeatedly acknowledged for delivering the premier car wash experience in Central Ohio, and we look forward to continuing to exceed expectations not only in wash quality and customer satisfaction, but also in our community relations initiatives."

Moo Moo Express is Central Ohio's leader in the high-end, express car wash market. The company currently operates 34 express washes throughout Greater Columbus. Two additional locations will open in early 2025, at W. Mound St. in Columbus and Turnberry Ct. in Grove City.

About Moo Moo Express Car Wash:

Founded in 2008, Moo Moo Express Car Wash is Central Ohio's award-winning, premier express car wash with 34+ locations and growing. Moo Moo's fast, high-quality and environmentally friendly car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed, and the popular Unlimited Wash Club offers unlimited car washes at any Moo location starting at just $20 a month per vehicle. All Moo locations offer free vacuums, a fully stocked retail office with additional car cleaning products, and a towel exchange program with 100% of net proceeds benefitting local nonprofits. Home grown and operated, Moo Moo Express is proud to be a supporter of the local Greater Columbus community. Hours of operation include Monday – Saturday 7am-8pm and Sunday, 9am-6pm. For more information, please visit www.moomoocarwash.com/.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates more than 100 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts