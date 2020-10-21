Mooala Expands Beyond the Refrigerated Case with Launch of Organic, Non-Perishable Plant-Based Beverages

"Many consumers have found themselves shopping in ways and places they wouldn't have expected this year," states Jeff Richards, CEO and founder of Mooala. "Traditionally, the idea of purchasing milk online or in the dry section of a grocery store turns people off. But 2020 has really changed the consumer perception of goods in these formats. Mooala's products have been limited to refrigerators so far, and now we're able to delight our customers with the same amazing organic ingredients in non-perishable packaging. That means zero compromise in quality."

It's no secret that non-perishable foods are quickly rising in popularity. Having a fully stocked pantry with essentials is paramount, enabling smart shoppers to whip up a good-for-you snack or meal in minutes. While non-perishable products typically are high in sodium and often include added sugar and preservatives, Mooala's shelf-stable offerings contain no added sugar and each serving of Mooala's plant-based milk contains a good source of calcium. All flavors are certified USDA organic, plant-based, dairy-free, gluten-free, carrageenan-free and non-GMO.

Mooala's shelf-stable line features seven beverages, in fun flavors that are great for the whole family:

Original Bananamilk—Light, smooth and made with real bananas and sunflower seeds, Mooala Original Bananamilk tastes like liquid banana bread. Plus, using bananas gives the beverage natural sweetness with zero added sugar, and each serving is a good source of potassium and calcium.

Unsweetened Coconut Oatmilk—Meeting the need for a better-for-you oat milk made with gluten-free oats and without unnecessary oils, Mooala's Coconut Oatmilk is a USDA-certified organic dairy alternative crafted to help healthy shoppers enjoy their favorite foods guilt-free. It's a creamy and delicious gamechanger with zero grams of sugar per serving, and it's glyphosate-free.

Unsweetened Almondmilk—Available in two deliciously simple varieties: Original and Vanilla Bean. Mooala's Unsweetened Almondmilks contain 0g of sugar per serving and are made with real, organic almonds.

Creamers—Mooala's line of organic, plant-based Creamers are made with a base of coconut cream and almonds. The tasty, plant-based composition doesn't separate when mixed with hot coffee, making Mooala a standout in the growing creamer market. The shelf-stable Creamers come in three delicious flavors: Banana Nut, Oats 'n' Crème and Vanilla Bean.

Available at Amazon.com, Mooala Original Bananamilk, Unsweetened Coconut Oatmilk and both Unsweetened Almondmilk varieties are available as a six-pack of 1-liter Tetra Paks, while the Creamers are offered as a four-pack of 330-milliliter Tetra Paks. In addition, all four milk alternatives and two Creamer varieties – Oats 'n' Crème and Vanilla Bean – are now on shelves at select Albertsons-Safeway and Central Market stores.

Mooala offers families with dietary restrictions, allergies or those striving to make simple better-for-you lifestyle swaps the ability to enjoy a variety of tasty plant-based options guilt-free. The new shelf-stable offerings join the brand's line of refrigerated, organic plant-based beverages, including Original Almondmilk, Vanilla Bean Almondmilk, Unsweetened Almondmilk, Original Bananamilk, Chocolate Bananamilk, Strawberry Bananamilk, Coconut Oatmilk and, most recently, Vanilla Bean, Banana Nut and Oats 'n' Crème Creamers. Its refrigerated beverages are available in nearly 5,000 retailers nationwide, including Wegmans, Whole Foods, Walmart, H-E-B, Costco, Albertsons-Safeway, Giant, Kroger and more.

To learn more about Mooala, please visit mooala.com , become a fan on Facebook or follow on Instagram , Pinterest , and Twitter .

About Mooala

Based in Dallas, Tex., Mooala is a leading maker of premium, organic, dairy-free beverages made from real ingredients. Since its founding in 2016, the company has become widely esteemed for its full suite of USDA-certified organic and family friendly, dairy-free beverages, and best known for its breakthrough Original Bananamilk variety, the industry's first organic, nut-free, dairy-free, and soy-free Bananamilk. For more information, visit www.mooala.com .

