Mooala Organic Coconut Oatmilk Wins 2019 NEXTY Award

"The entire Mooala team is thrilled to win this award," said Jeff Richards, CEO and founder of Mooala. "It's really special to win a NEXTY given how competitive the food and beverage space is. There have been a lot of new entrants into our category, especially with the emergence of oatmilk. Ours is unique in that its organic, sugar-free, and made with coconut cream. No one else is doing that. We're really honored to be acknowledged by the New Hope Network and NEXTY Awards for this achievement."

NEXTY Awards are given to products that display the utmost in innovation, integrity, inspiration and help forward the work of the natural products industry to deliver more healthful, trusted and sustainable products to consumers. Mooala Organic Coconut Milk, which is sugar-free, dairy-free and USDA-certified organic, was one of 74 finalists selected by a national panel of natural products industry experts from more than 890 entries across 23 award Awards categories.

"Our 23 winning products represent the future of the natural products industry where sustainability and transparency are the norm," says Jessie Shafer, content director at New Hope Network and one of the NEXTY judges. "Our industry can have a huge influence on how big manufacturers and mainstream buyers think about consumer-packaged goods. The winners of our NEXTY Awards inspire change and integrity in everything from ingredients to packaging."

Created with USDA organic and non-GMO ingredients like toasted oats blended with coconut cream and a hint of cinnamon, Mooala Organic Coconut Oatmilk (MSRP: $5.99) has no added sugar and only 50 calories per serving. The brand's latest innovation incorporates Mooala's signature core values: the oatmilk is organic, soy, dairy-, gluten- and carrageenan-free, with no preservatives added. The oatmilk innovation also provides as much calcium as a glass of dairy milk—30 percent of the daily value in an 8 oz serving. Consumers can find Mooala Organic Coconut Oatmilk in the refrigerated aisle in Whole Foods, Safeway-Albertsons, and Costco regionally, and it is available to retailers nationally through UNFI and KeHE.

NEXTY Awards are a twice-annual award connected to New Hope Network's Natural Products Expo shows in March and September. Learn more about the NEXTY Awards at www.nextyawards.com.

About Mooala

Based in Dallas, Tex., Mooala is a leading maker of premium, organic, dairy-free beverages made from real ingredients. Since its founding in 2016, the company has become widely esteemed for its full suite of USDA-certified organic and family friendly, dairy-free beverages, and best known for its breakthrough Original Bananamilk variety, the industry's first organic, nut-free, dairy-free, and soy-free Bananamilk. For more information, visit www.mooala.com .

