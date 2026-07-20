Moon Valley Nurseries Opens New Location in Moorpark, Expanding Services Across Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura Metropolitan Area

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Valley Nurseries, the all-in-one nursery and landscaping company setting the standard for superior trees, plants and landscaping services, announced today that it is opening a new location in Moorpark, growing its presence in Southern California.

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona in 1995, Moon Valley Nurseries is the largest fully-integrated nursery and box tree grower in the United States, now operating more than 1,800 acres of farmland and more than 50 retail locations across Arizona, California, Georgia, Nevada, Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

The 5.28-acre nursery is located at 3909 Brennan Rd, becoming the nursery's fifteenth location in Southern California. This location is the latest to offer Moon Valley Nurseries' full suite of services, which include the best and biggest trees and plants ranging from ornamental shrubs and hedges to fully mature shade trees, expert landscape design, and white-glove delivery and installation.

"Our trees are grown right here, in containers, so they're ready to go in the ground the day you buy them — no waiting on a season," said Brian Flood, CEO of Moon Valley Nurseries. "We've had roots in Southern California for years, and Moorpark's just us showing up closer to home."

Moon Valley Nurseries is open to retail and wholesale customers, including large-scale homebuilders, architects, landscapers and more. The company provides best-in-class service and one of the most diverse selections of products and services, including pottery, sculptures, proprietary farm-developed fertilizers, bedding, soils and mulch, and more than 200 varieties of trees and shrubs of all sizes.

"Our team knows this area better than anyone," Flood added. "That's firescaping strategies for homes up on those hillsides, picking shade trees that can actually handle our climate, stopping erosion on sloped lots. We're not just selling trees, we're solving problems people run into out here every day."

Moon Valley Nurseries' Moorpark location is now open. Customers can visit Moon Valley Nurseries for privacy trees, shade trees, flowering trees, palm trees, shrubs, landscape design guidance, delivery, and professional installation.

For more information please visit: https://www.moonvalleynurseries.com/events/moorpark-opening

About Moon Valley Nurseries Moorpark:

Location: 3909 Brennan Rd, Moorpark, CA 93021

Size: 5.28 acres

Opening date: July 13,2026

Services: tree/plant sales, landscape design, delivery & installation

Service area: Ventura County, Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura metro, including Camarillo, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Oxnard and beyond.

Hours: 7:30 to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Phone Number: 805-292-2829

ABOUT MOON VALLEY NURSERIES

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona in 1995, Moon Valley Nurseries is the largest fully-integrated nursery and box tree grower in the United States, now operating more than 1,800 acres of farmland and more than 50 retail locations across Arizona, California, Georgia, Nevada, Florida, Tennessee and Texas. While leading the industry in professional landscape design, expert planting services, cutting-edge nutrients and fertilizers and expert tree care services including tree trimming, removal and other recurring maintenance. Moon Valley Nurseries is home to the world's best trees and plants. For more information, visit www.moonvalleynurseries.com.

SOURCE Moon Valley Nurseries