MoonPay Gateway Adds Hyperliquid, Connecting Fiat Directly to the Leading Decentralized Ecosystem

Users can now go from fiat to any qualifying token on Hyperliquid in a single click

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the leading crypto payments network, has announced that MoonPay Gateway now supports Hyperliquid, enabling users to purchase qualifying tokens on the network directly from fiat in a single click. Until now, there was no way to go from fiat to a specific token on Hyperliquid in a single click. Gateway changes that, making every qualifying token on Hyperliquid available automatically.

The expansion comes as decentralized trading reaches new scale. Combined crypto perpetual futures volume has grown 75% in two years, with decentralized platforms expanding their share 5x to reach 10% of total perps volume, according to CoinGecko's 2026 CEX & DEX Trading Activity Report. Hyperliquid accounts for roughly 70% of that decentralized share.

"Hyperliquid has become the center of gravity for on-chain trading," said George Kassis, Principal Product Manager at MoonPay. "Gateway makes it possible to go from a credit card to a Hyperliquid token in one step, the same way it already works on Solana, Base, and Ethereum. Traders shouldn't have to navigate bridges and multiple transactions to reach the most liquid venue in DeFi. Getting fiat onto Hyperliquid used to take a bridge, a swap, and three transactions. Now it takes one click."

What is Gateway

Gateway combines MoonPay Ramps with onchain routing through DEX aggregators, extending fiat access into the full onchain liquidity landscape without changing anything about the user experience.

Rather than listing tokens individually, Gateway connects to onchain liquidity directly, routing transactions through MoonPay Trade, as well as other DEX aggregators. Any token that meets Gateway's screening criteria is available for purchase automatically. As new destinations emerge, they become accessible through Gateway.

Gateway first launched on Solana, where it expanded purchasable tokens from roughly 80 to more than 300 by connecting to the network's leading DEX aggregator. It then extended to Base and Ethereum mainnet through Decent.xyz, the onchain routing infrastructure company MoonPay acquired. The architecture means that each new network added makes every qualifying asset on that network immediately accessible.

Gateway on Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain that runs a fully onchain central limit order book through its HyperCore protocol, processing up to 200,000 orders per second with sub-second finality. The network has grown beyond perpetual futures into spot markets, builder-deployed markets, and outcome contracts, with more than 170 projects building on its EVM-compatible smart contract layer, HyperEVM.

MoonPay has been active in the Hyperliquid ecosystem since 2025, providing fiat on- and off-ramp infrastructure to applications built on the network. Gateway moves that relationship from the application level to the network level, giving any MoonPay partner access to Hyperliquid's full token universe.

For partners already integrated with MoonPay Gateway, Hyperliquid support requires no additional integration work.

Gateway on Hyperliquid is live today for users in the US (excluding New York) and the UK. Partners can begin integrating immediately using MoonPay's Gateway.

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

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SOURCE MoonPay