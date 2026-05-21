MoonPay Launches MoonPay Trade: One Platform for Institutions and Enterprises to Access 200+ Chains and Protocols

MoonPay acquires and completes integration of Decent.xyz; providing a single point of access to the $25+ billion tokenized asset market

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the leading crypto payments network, has launched MoonPay Trade, a technology platform that lets any application, financial institution, or enterprise access digital assets and move value across 200+ blockchains and protocols through a single API. Onchain liquidity is fragmented across hundreds of chains, venues, and protocols. Building direct connectivity to all of it is a massive engineering undertaking for any firm. MoonPay Trade collapses that complexity into a single integration that handles all onchain transaction execution, settlement, conversion and payments in over 120 fiat currencies.

MoonPay Trade is powered by the technology and team from Decent.xyz, the Y Combinator-backed cross-chain routing company MoonPay acquired. MoonPay Trade will serve as the execution layer for MoonPay Institutional, the company's business unit for regulated financial services firms led by former acting CFTC Chairman Caroline D. Pham. Where MoonPay once handled the entry and exit points, MoonPay Trade now powers everything in between: cross-chain execution, collateral movement, tokenized fund subscriptions, and onchain settlement, all backed by institutional-grade compliance infrastructure.

One-Click Fiat to Onchain Liquidity

MoonPay Trade is the latest step in MoonPay's rapid buildout of end-to-end infrastructure for tokenized financial services products and activities. Over the past 18 months, the company has made over six acquisitions spanning payments, stablecoins, digital asset custody, and onchain trade execution—integrating a technology platform that covers the full lifecycle of how value moves between fiat and digital assets. MoonPay Trade complements MoonPay's recent acquisition of DFlow, one of the fastest-growing trading infrastructure providers on Solana, which processed more than $12 billion in trading volume in Q1 2026. Together, MoonPay Trade and DFlow extend the company's execution capabilities across EVM, cross-chain, and Solana-native markets.

Through a single integration, MoonPay Trade provides:

Cross-chain routing and execution — low-latency routing and execution across venues, protocols, and liquidity sources spanning 200+ chains, including Ethereum , Solana , Base, Hyperliquid, and Bitcoin

— low-latency routing and execution across venues, protocols, and liquidity sources spanning 200+ chains, including , , Base, Hyperliquid, and Collateral mobility — native movement of digital assets across both permissioned and permissionless networks, enabling interoperability

— native movement of digital assets across both permissioned and permissionless networks, enabling interoperability Fiat-to-onchain liquidity — conversion and settlement in 120+ fiat currencies, connecting traditional payment rails directly to blockchain infrastructure and markets

— conversion and settlement in 120+ fiat currencies, connecting traditional payment rails directly to blockchain infrastructure and markets Compliance infrastructure — onchain execution supported by MoonPay's regulatory, KYC/AML, and reporting systems for institutional and enterprise users

— onchain execution supported by MoonPay's regulatory, KYC/AML, and reporting systems for institutional and enterprise users Unified balances across chains — execute smart contract calls across chains to unify multi-chain transaction experiences

"Institutions are tokenizing funds, moving collateral across chains, and settling in dozens of currencies," said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and Co-founder of MoonPay. "The market is here. MoonPay Trade brings all of that together in one platform for any institution, enterprise, or application."

"Every major financial institution is building a tokenized asset strategy. MoonPay Trade is the execution layer that MoonPay Institutional is built on, giving firms one technology platform to access onchain markets with full compliance," said Caroline D. Pham, CEO of MoonPay Institutional and Chief Legal Officer and Chief Administrative Officer at MoonPay.

Why Now

Increased regulatory clarity has unlocked tokenized assets, resulting in rapid growth and institutional adoption. Tokenized real-world assets have surpassed $25 billion in onchain value, up from under $2 billion just three years ago. BCG has projected that the total value of tokenized real-world assets could reach $14 trillion by 2030 and $55 trillion by 2035. Franklin Templeton and other leading fund managers have each launched tokenized funds on public blockchains. Total value locked across DeFi protocols exceeds $100 billion today. Lending protocols on Ethereum and Solana individually hold billions in value. Tokenized markets have deep liquidity and accelerating institutional and commercial demand. What most firms still lack is the infrastructure to participate. MoonPay Trade provides it.

MoonPay Trade is built for exactly this moment. It gives institutions a single, compliant integration point to the full breadth of onchain markets — removing the last infrastructure barrier between regulatory readiness and actual market participation.

The Acquisition of Decent.xyz

The routing engine powering MoonPay Trade was built by Decent, acquired by MoonPay. Founded in 2021 by Charlie Durbin, Will Collier, Will Kantaros, and Xander Carlson and backed by Y Combinator, Archetype, and Circle, Decent brings onchain trading APIs and cross-chain execution infrastructure to MoonPay's platform.

Decent developed proprietary bridge infrastructure, routing algorithms, and an aggregation layer that delivers optimized execution across 200+ chains and millions of assets. The platform supports generalized cross-chain transactions, enabling applications to call smart contracts and interact with off-chain liquidity sources using any token on any supported chain.

Since joining MoonPay, the Decent team has extended its trading APIs to institutional use cases, including dedicated stablecoin trading facilities and vault integrations that streamline distribution of tokenized funds for asset managers and other firms. MoonPay Trade now pairs cross-chain routing with a proprietary automated market maker solution that is purpose-built to deliver market-leading rates on stablecoin trades, offering 1:1 quotes for trades routed through MoonPay's APIs. This liquidity layer powers onchain subscriptions and redemptions for tokenized funds and unlocks downstream use cases across DeFi, including yield-generating vault integrations on Morpho, Aave, and Maple Finance that augment distribution for issuer partners.

"Decent enables instant access to any asset or market across blockchains," said Charlie Durbin, Co-Founder and CEO of Decent. "It provides real-time routing and execution across 200+ chains to abstract the fragmentation that currently complicates transacting and building onchain. We are excited to bring this technology to MoonPay and build financial rails that connect fiat and onchain execution and settlement."

The founding team brings experience across finance, engineering and technology. Durbin studied economics at Princeton and the London School of Economics and held roles in investment banking at GCA Advisors. Collier graduated from Brown with a double major in economics and architecture and co-founded The Farmlink Project, the second largest food insecurity organization in North America, which received a Congressional Medal of Honor Service Award. Kantaros, also a Brown graduate in applied mathematics—computer science and economics, held engineering roles at MongoDB, Coinbase and Meta before becoming Decent's CTO.

To learn more about MoonPay Trade go to www.moonpay.com/business/trade.

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States. MoonPay also has MiCA authorization in the EU to provide on- and off-ramps.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

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SOURCE MoonPay