MoonPay Invests in Korean Fintech Pioneer Finger, Laying Groundwork for a Korean Won Stablecoin Ecosystem

The landmark ~$76M deal alongside Sungho Electronics and Pantos Holdings aims to connect MoonPay's global crypto payments infrastructure with Finger's domestic financial software network.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the leading crypto payments network, KOSDAQ-listed Sungho Electronics, and its controlling shareholder Seoryong Electronics have signed an agreement to jointly invest in Finger , one of Korea's first-generation fintech companies, in a deal that lays the foundation for a Korean won stablecoin ecosystem, from issuance to real-world usage.

Founded in 2000, Finger is a pioneering Korean fintech company whose technology powers the mobile banking apps used by tens of millions of Koreans daily. Its clients include Shinhan Bank, KB Kookmin Bank, KakaoBank, NongHyup Bank, and IBK Industrial Bank, among others. Its flagship service, "Full Banking," is a financial platform solution covering account inquiry, transfers, payments, asset management, integrated account aggregation, and simple payment services. Its client base also includes public institutions such as the National Pension Service and the Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation. Last year, the company recorded annual revenue of KRW 91.6 billion and operating profit of KRW 1.4 billion.

The approximately KRW 110 billion (~$76M) deal, also includes Pantos Holdings, a strategic investor wholly owned by Koo Bon-ho, a member of the LG founding family and former major shareholder of LX Pantos, the logistics arm of LX Group. The deal will combine MoonPay's stablecoin issuance and orchestration infrastructure with Finger's domestic financial software network, while linking Finger's cloud ERP solution, "Pharos," with MoonPay's payments rails to commercialize stablecoin-based settlement for corporate trade payments.

Following the transaction, Seoryong Electronics will become Finger's largest shareholder. Park Min-soo, the current vice chairman and controlling shareholder, will remain a key shareholder and serve in an advisory role to management.

Seoryong Electronics is the controlling shareholder of Sungho Electronics, with CEO Park Sung-jae holding a 100% stake in Seoryong Electronics. As Sungho Electronics has been focusing on business diversification through M&A, Seoryong Electronics has now also stepped forward directly to secure new growth engines through acquisitions.

Lee Bugeon, Founding Executive and Head of Asia at MoonPay, commented, "This investment opens the way to combine MoonPay's stablecoin issuance and orchestration infrastructure with Finger's domestic financial software network. It marks an important foothold for building the full infrastructure needed to support a Korean won stablecoin ecosystem, from issuance to real-world usage."

Park Sung-jae, CEO of Sungho Electronics, said, "We will support the development of next-generation digital financial services for corporations by connecting ERP-based financial accounting data with payment infrastructure."

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

MoonPay powers ramps, trading, commerce, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States, as well as MiCA authorization in the EU.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

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SOURCE MoonPay