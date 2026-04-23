MoonPay Launches Virtual Accounts in New York, Expanding Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

The company joins a select group of providers enabling compliant Virtual Accounts and stablecoin capabilities in one of the world's leading financial markets

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the leading global crypto payments network, is now offering Virtual Accounts, powered by Iron, in New York State. Fintechs, crypto platforms, neobanks, brokerages, and financial institutions can now integrate compliant fiat-to-stablecoin infrastructure for businesses and end users – whether they operate within New York or serve businesses, counterparties, or end users based in the state.

MoonPay acquired Iron, the enterprise-grade, API-first stablecoin infrastructure platform, in 2025.

Virtual Accounts enable platforms to issue named, dedicated accounts to end users that can receive fiat funds via local and international payment rails such as ACH, Wire, and SWIFT. Incoming funds are automatically converted into stablecoins and settled directly into users' non-custodial wallets. By connecting traditional payment methods with blockchain-based settlement through a single API, Virtual Accounts enable fiat-to-stablecoin flows across payments, trading, treasury, and global money movement.

"The ability to offer this product to residents of New York allows us to bring stablecoin infrastructure directly into one of the most important financial ecosystems globally," said Max von Wallenberg, CEO of Iron. "Platforms can now offer Virtual Accounts and fiat-to-stablecoin capabilities to their customers, whether they are based in New York or serving customers in the state. This is a key step toward making stablecoin infrastructure a standard component of modern financial services."

For platforms, this translates into faster settlement, reduced reliance on fragmented banking infrastructure, and the ability to offer programmable, globally interoperable payment experiences. Iron embeds onboarding, liquidity and banking orchestration, and payment operations directly into its platform, allowing enterprises to scale these capabilities without additional operational overhead.

New York's concentration of financial institutions, asset managers, and fintechs, combined with its respected regulatory framework, makes this launch particularly significant. MoonPay joins a select group of providers that offer Virtual Accounts in the state, enabling platforms to access stablecoin infrastructure in a compliant and scalable way – whether they operate within New York or serve businesses, counterparties, or end users based in the state.

The announcement reflects strong and growing enterprise demand for stablecoin-based payment infrastructure and programmable, globally interoperable payment systems. MoonPay recently integrated Iron's stablecoin infrastructure into global payroll and HR platform Deel, enabling more than 40,000 businesses across the UK and EU to pay workers in stablecoins, and announced a collaboration with Paysafe to bring its stablecoin capabilities to a platform processing nearly $170 billion in annual transaction volume.

With New York added to its available jurisdictions for Virtual Accounts, MoonPay is positioned to support enterprise platforms across the full spectrum of U.S. financial markets. Through a unified API, customers can access Virtual Accounts, fiat on- and off-ramps, payouts, and stablecoin rails, all built on MoonPay's global licensing footprint and compliance infrastructure.

MoonPay received its BitLicense and Money Transmitter Licenses, and a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) in 2025.

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States. MoonPay also has MiCA authorization in the EU to provide on- and off-ramps.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

For media enquiries, contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE MoonPay