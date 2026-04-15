Moonshot Integrates MoonPay Deposits to Streamline Crypto Deposits Across Nine Chains

MoonPay automates crypto swaps and bridging for Moonshot's millions of traders

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the leading global crypto payments network, announced a partnership with Moonshot, the popular Solana-based mobile app for onchain trading. The integration brings MoonPay Deposits* to the Moonshot platform, allowing users to fund their accounts by depositing crypto from any wallet across supported blockchain networks.

Moonshot has quickly become one of the fastest-growing applications in crypto by making it simple for anyone to discover, buy, and sell digital assets directly from their phone. By integrating MoonPay Deposits, Moonshot removes a major point of friction for its millions of users, enabling them to fund accounts without navigating cross-chain complexity.

With MoonPay Deposits, users simply select the asset they want to send from an external wallet, and MoonPay's infrastructure automatically handles any required swapping, bridging, or routing. The process reduces the risk of failed transactions or lost funds that can occur when users manually navigate different networks and asset types.

"MoonPay is focused on making it easier for people to move value across the crypto ecosystem, regardless of where their assets sit," said Ivan Soto-Wright, co-founder and CEO of MoonPay. "Moonshot has built one of the most accessible trading experiences in crypto, and we're excited to add another layer of flexibility for their users."

The integration extends support across a wide range of popular blockchains, enabling users to deposit assets directly from Arbitrum, Base, Bitcoin, BSC, Ethereum, Hyperliquid, Plasma, Polygon, and Solana. This gives Moonshot's user base greater choice and flexibility in how they fund trading activity.

Built and operated entirely on MoonPay's infrastructure, MoonPay Deposits supports an end-to-end experience from deposit detection through final asset delivery, integrating natively into partner environments.

*All communications regarding MoonPay Deposits are not intended for users based in New York, UK, or the EEA.

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States. MoonPay also has MiCA authorization in the EU to provide on- and off-ramps.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

About Moonshot

Moonshot is a leading mobile application for discovering, buying, and selling digital assets on the Solana blockchain. With a self-custodial wallet, a curated token experience, and support for familiar payment methods like Apple Pay, Moonshot has onboarded millions of users into on-chain trading, establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing apps in the market.

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SOURCE MoonPay