Moonshot Unlocks 180+ Payment Methods for Traders with Onramper Partnership

AMSTERDAM, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onramper, the world's leading fiat-to-crypto onramp aggregator, announced a partnership with Moonshot, the self-custodial trading app built on Solana, to remove one of the biggest barriers to entering onchain markets: funding accounts across different markets.

Through the integration, Moonshot users* can now access more than 180 local payment methods across over 190 countries, making it easier to move between fiat and crypto using familiar payment methods. The result is faster onboarding, higher conversion rates, and expanded access to onchain trading worldwide.

"Moonshot is one of the fastest-growing platforms in crypto," said Thijs Maas, CEO of Onramper. "By expanding localized payment options, we're making the platform accessible to more users globally and unlocking broader participation in onchain trading."

Moonshot is designed for users looking for direct exposure to the digital asset market without the friction of traditional crypto platforms. The app combines a self-custodial wallet with no seed phrases, real-time market data, and a mobile-first experience optimized for speed and simplicity. Since launch, Moonshot has grown to more than two million users and reached the top of the App Store in multiple countries.

Onramper's aggregation layer automatically routes users to the most competitive onramp provider based on location, payment method, and availability, optimizing for conversion and reducing drop-off at the point of deposit. For Moonshot, this means broader global coverage while maintaining a frictionless in-app experience.

Learn more at onramper.com and moonshot.com.

*The integration is live and available to users globally, excluding the United States.

About Onramper

Onramper is the leading fiat-to-crypto payments aggregator, providing a turnkey API-based solution for dynamically routing fiat-to-crypto onramp flows based on algorithms optimizing for conversion, fees, and payment methods. Onramper's platform allows users to buy 2,000+ digital assets in over 190 countries with over 130 payment methods across 120 currencies, with advanced routing options and unified analytics. The company is based in the Netherlands. To learn more, visit www.onramper.com.

About Moonshot

Moonshot is a leading mobile application for discovering, buying, and selling digital assets on the Solana blockchain. With a self-custodial wallet, a curated token experience, and support for familiar payment methods like Apple Pay, Moonshot has onboarded millions of users into on-chain trading, establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing apps in the market.

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SOURCE Onramper