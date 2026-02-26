Onramper Expands Global Payments Coverage with Integration to Kraken Via Payward Ramp

Onramper's global payments network gains access to Kraken's leading liquidity in 600+ crypto assets via Payward Ramp

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onramper, the world's leading fiat-to-crypto onramp aggregator, and Kraken, one of the world's longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency platforms, today announced the successful integration of Payward Ramp by Kraken into Onramper's industry-leading aggregation platform.

Payward Ramp enables businesses to offer their customers a simple and secure way to instantly buy and sell crypto using familiar payment methods, including cards and local bank transfers. By becoming part of Onramper's network, Payward Ramp joins more than 30 onramp providers in expanding its global payments coverage, giving businesses direct access to Kraken's deep liquidity.

The integration with Payward Ramp enables Onramper partners to deliver crypto access to their customers with minimal engineering lift, reducing the complexity traditionally associated with launching compliant fiat-to-crypto flows. Businesses can add crypto buy and sell functionality quickly, while Payward Ramp handles the underlying compliance, licensing, KYC checks and fraud prevention so partners can focus on delivering the right user experience.

Payward Ramp supports the 600+ digital assets across 100+ blockchains available on the Kraken platform, with access to card payments methods, Apple Pay and Google Pay across the U.S, EU and UK. It's supported by Kraken's secure, regulated infrastructure, which include a series of money transmitter and CASP licenses in key jurisdictions.

"Payward Ramp delivers a premium buying experience backed by Kraken, one of the most trusted and robust infrastructures in crypto," said Thijs Maas, CEO of Onramper. "We're constantly evaluating the best ramps in the market, and adding Payward Ramp shortly after launch ensures our partners always have access to the highest-quality onramps with minimal integration effort."

For crypto platforms, wallets and fintechs, integrating local payment methods across multiple regions has historically been a complex and resource-intensive process. Onramper's aggregation technology removes this barrier by unifying global and local onramps within a single API, giving partners instant access to the world's most comprehensive fiat-to-crypto infrastructure.

"Payward Ramp was built to leverage Kraken's leading liquidity in order to provide access to crypto at a global scale," said Brett McLain, Head of Payward Ramp. "By integrating with Onramper, we're connecting into a broader ecosystem of wallets, fintech and platforms, making it easier for partners to launch compliant crypto experiences across regions without the complexity of building and maintaining their own onramp stack."

Payward Ramp is the latest addition to Onramper's growing aggregation network. In October 2025, Onramper announced it had surpassed 30 aggregated onramps, reinforcing its position as the leading onramp aggregator and enabling partners to connect customers to crypto globally without managing multiple integrations, licenses or payment providers.

About Onramper

Onramper is the leading fiat-to-crypto payments aggregator, providing a turnkey API-based solution for routing onramp flows across multiple providers through a single integration. Onramper enables access to more than 2,000 digital assets across 190+ countries, supporting over 130 payment methods worldwide. The company is based in the Netherlands. Learn more at www.onramper.com .

About Payward

Payward, Inc. is a unified financial infrastructure platform that powers a family of products advancing an open, global financial system. Built on a single shared architecture, Payward enables customers to hold, trade, earn, pay, and invest across asset classes without friction or fragmentation.

At its core, Payward provides the infrastructure layer behind Kraken and a growing set of purpose-built products, including NinjaTrader, Breakout, xStocks, and CF Benchmarks.

Payward separates infrastructure from product expression. Each product surface is designed for a specific customer segment, regulatory regime, and use case, while operating on the same global foundation:

One global liquidity pool

One unified risk and margin engine

One collateral and settlement system

One compliance and licensing framework

This shared architecture allows Payward to scale efficiently, launch new products at low marginal cost, and serve diverse global markets while maintaining consistent risk management, regulatory integrity, and operational resilience.

For more information about Payward, please visit www.payward.com

