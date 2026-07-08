Moore Wins 11 Direct Marketing Association of Washington 2026 MAXI Awards

Moore's 2026 MAXI Award wins reflect commitment to strategy-led performance.

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, the leading constituent experience management company, is proud to announce it has received 11 MAXI Awards (Marketing Award for eXcellence in Innovation) for 2026 from the Direct Marketing Association of Washington (DMAW) for client work across the purpose-driven sector.

The MAXI Awards honor the most innovative, strategic, and impactful work across the direct marketing and nonprofit fundraising community. Awarded annually, the MAXIs recognize campaigns that push boundaries, deliver results, and set new standards for excellence.

"We want to thank DMAW for recognizing our clients and the talented team at Moore with these awards," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "These 11 MAXI Awards reflect the collaborative culture we've built, where strategic innovation, technology and deep expertise come together to produce strong outcomes. We're privileged to partner with organizations doing important work, and we share this recognition with them."

Moore's DMAW 2026 MAXI Awards include:

Multichannel Awards

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Day of Giving

Day of Giving Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Wish List

Wish List Mount Vernon Ladies' Association: General's Challenge

General's Challenge Wounded Warrior Project: End of Year Match

Digital Awards

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance: Holiday Symbolic Adoption

Direct Mail Awards

American Indian College Fund: Summer Impact Appeal

Summer Impact Appeal Graymoor: Urgent Appeal, Restoring Sacred Statues

Urgent Appeal, Restoring Sacred Statues Mount Vernon Ladies' Association: Historic Appeal

Historic Appeal Mount Vernon Ladies' Association: September Token Appeal

September Appeal Operation Smile: More than Play, The Bubble Wand Campaign

More than Play, The Bubble Wand Campaign University of Iowa: Main Campus December Renewal

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing, data, and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political, and commercial sectors.

Moore combines its strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Its omnichannel solutions are powered by ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepen constituent relationships and create transformational growth.

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Mac McKeever

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SOURCE Moore