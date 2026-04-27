Moore Launches SimioAccelerate, an Agentic Fundraising Platform, to Accelerate Nonprofit Growth

Built on Microsoft Azure and powered by SimioCloud data, SimioAccelerate brings enterprise-level fundraising intelligence to nonprofits of all sizes.

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, announced the launch of SimioAccelerate, one of the first agentic fundraising platforms, today at AFP ICON 2026. Moore developed SimioAccelerate in collaboration with Microsoft on Microsoft Azure, with data intelligence powered by SimioCloud, a Moore company. Moore is a Microsoft Elevate Partner.

SimioAccelerate is an AI-powered DaaS fundraising platform designed to accelerate nonprofit growth using proprietary giving signals from SimioCloud. AI agents orchestrate, automate and execute the entire process of effective fundraising. By connecting a nonprofit's first-party data with SimioCloud, the platform delivers donor insights powered by proprietary predictive models.

SimioAccelerate translates these signals into actionable intelligence to activate fundraising campaigns. AI-generated campaigns are created with the nonprofits' branding, content, and messaging. Execution is then initiated with email, call scripts, direct mail, and other addressable channels, delivering increased support to the nonprofit mission.

"Fundraising is entering a new era where data and AI will fundamentally change how generosity is discovered and activated," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. "SimioAccelerate brings all nonprofits a level of intelligence that has historically only been available to the largest enterprises."

SimioCloud increases response rates by up to 85%, doubles major donors and increases average gift amounts by 50% for enterprise clients. Its data foundation enables insights that cannot be achieved through large language models alone.

"Nonprofit organizations play a critical role in strengthening our communities. Technology can help accelerate the incredible work nonprofits do every day – helping them reach more people, enhance their operations, and build on the impact they are already making in their communities," said Harpreet Girn, vice president, global scale, Microsoft Elevate, at Microsoft Corp. "Through our collaboration with Moore, SimioAccelerate brings together the scale of Microsoft Azure, the unique data of SimioCloud, and the power of AI to the nonprofit sector, helping these organizations unlock new insights to accelerate their missions."

Littlefield added, "SimioAccelerate gives nonprofit organizations the ability to see new opportunities by combining Microsoft's global cloud and AI capabilities with SimioCloud's proprietary giving data. This unlocks new giving to accelerate their missions."

SimioAccelerate's free platform is available now, with its premium subscription platform reaching general availability in May 2026. For more information on the product, go to wearemoore.com/simioaccelerate.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing, data, and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political, and commercial sectors.

Moore combines its strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Its omnichannel solutions are powered by ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepen constituent relationships and create transformational growth.

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SOURCE Moore