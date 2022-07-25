Moore, Schulman and Moore, APC Offers Specialized Family Law Legal Services for Military Couples

Having an experienced military divorce lawyer is essential to navigating the unique challenges that armed services families face

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is helping military couples navigate their way through the challenges of getting a divorce. "Going through the divorce process for service members is very different for those couples compared to couples who are not serving our country. It is essential to have an attorney who knows the legal options and realistic choices for these families," says former Marine Corps officer and divorce lawyer Bryan Yerger. "Knowing they are on top of the legal issues allows the service members to focus on their families and serving their country."

Bryan Yerger, MSM Family Law Attorney

From knowing which state to file for separation in, to child and spousal support options, proceedings for service members can be particularly complicated. Service members also have the choice to postpone the divorce process with the Civil Relief Act (SCRA) that civilians do not have as an option. "The people who serve our country have protections for their rights when they are on active duty, but you have to know how and when to exert those rights. Having someone who specializes in military divorce is essential to smoothly navigate the process and get the best possible outcome," says Yerger.

Long deployments and unique custody orders can put service members at an early disadvantage if they do not have the resources to understand the guidelines and protections they are entitled to since those protections are not automatically applied to their case. Yerger says having an experienced military divorce attorney can save families valuable time, heartache and money. "An attorney well-versed in military divorce cases will know these regulations and can use then as an alternative method for things such as getting temporary support before the case is even filed or if a hearing is pending."

Military members also have unique calculations for their retirement benefits that can be part of a divorce settlement. Understanding the Uniformed Services Former Spouses Protection Act (USFSPA) can impact the spouse's financial security for years to come. The experienced attorneys with Moore, Schulman and Moore known as San Diego's Family Law Experts® can help ensure service members and their families understand their rights and achieve a favorable outcome. Yerger says there is only so much you can do to salvage a case after someone has made numerous mistakes. Hiring a specialist right from the start can come with a big payoff. "This is such an extremely complex area of the law, having an experienced military divorce lawyer is a must!"

About Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC.

Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC provides trusted legal guidance for people going through a divorce and other family law issues. The award-winning San Diego divorce lawyers have generations of experience and board certified attorneys ready to guide you through whatever family law issues you are facing. Their recognitions include Super Lawyers, AV® Preeminent Peer Review Rated Law Firm, SDCBA 100 Percent Club, and San Diego Top Attorneys. They are equipped to take on any divorce while providing efficient and cost-effective family law solutions for family-related legal issues. Learn more at msmfamilylaw.com

Contact: Lynn Stuart

(858) 243-6988

[email protected]

SOURCE Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC