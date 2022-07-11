Moore, Schulman and Moore, APC Opens Their Tech Savvy Office to Become the Premiere San Diego Family Law Office

The beach chic workplace is now open with an unmatched warm welcoming aura in North County

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC designs a tech savvy office to meet the demands of practicing law in the 21st century. "The pandemic opened up the opportunity to have remote court appearances and client meetings. Having superior video and audio is essential for the virtual hearings to be as effective as possible and to go smoothly," says Moore Schulman and Moore Founding Partner David Schulman.

Heidi Sorensen, MSM Firm Administrator

From ultra high-speed Internet access to Bose speakers, and state of the art cameras and microphones, the office makes the best of technology available to its clients with user-friendly interfaces. The well-though-out design helps to reduce the strain of using the technology by including ergonomic chairs and customizable desks that can adjust up and down to provide site line screen access. Every detail is given extensive thought, to the expressive artwork to the biophilic plants that help improve the office's air quality and relieve stress.

The North County office is easy on the eyes. Award-winning architectural lighting designer Ron Neal put together a lighting concept that mimics the natural range of sunlight to deliver unmatched lighting quality with Italian eye-catching fixtures constructed of distinctive warming materials. The Moore, Schulman & Moore's office is complete with soothing earthy colors and textures to help put their clients at ease. "From the minute you step into the office we want the space to feel warm, calming and welcoming. People can spend a significant amount of time in our office while they are dealing with their legal issues. We want to provide a space that actually feels good," says office manager Heidi Sorensen.

The new tech savvy office is the perfect compliment to the award-winning lawyers who have been practicing law for more two decades at Moore, Schulman & Moore. The Certified Family Law Specialists provide time-tested efficient guidance for family law matters such as divorce, custody schedules and prenuptial agreements. From mediation to complex litigation their team of skilled attorneys can guide you through whatever legal issues you might face.

Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC provides trusted legal guidance for people going through a divorce and other family law issues. The award-winning San Diego divorce lawyers have generations of experience and board-certified attorneys ready to guide you through whatever issues you are facing. Their recognitions include Super Lawyers, AV® Preeminent Peer Review Rated Law Firm, SDCBA 100 Percent Club, and San Diego Top Attorneys. They are equipped to take on any divorce while providing efficient and cost-effective family law solutions for family-related legal issues. Learn more at msmfamilylaw.com

