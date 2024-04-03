MOORS AND CABOT ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF ANDREW DONAHUE TO BRANCH MANAGER, BOSTON HQ

BOSTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moors and Cabot, Inc., a leading Investment Wealth Advisory firm with a rich history spanning over 134 years, is pleased to announce the promotion of Andrew Donahue to the position of Branch Manager at our Boston headquarters. With his extensive experience in the financial services industry, exceptional leadership skills, and unwavering commitment to client success, Andrew is ideally suited to lead our Boston branch and drive its continued growth and performance.

Andrew brings an impressive 30 years of experience in the Financial Services industry to his new role. A graduate of Dartmouth College, Andrew began his career in the brokerage industry with roles at Merrill Lynch and Smith Barney before transitioning to the RIA-distribution as a Regional Director with SEI Investments in Oaks, PA. More recently, he held roles with Boston Private Wealth and Measured Wealth Private Client Group.

As the Branch Manager of our Boston headquarters, Andrew will be responsible for overseeing daily operations, managing a team of Financial Professionals, and ensuring the delivery of top-tier investment solutions and client service. He will also be tasked with implementing strategic initiatives to enhance the branch's performance, foster employee development, and strengthen relationships with clients and the local community.

Andrew expressed enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I am honored and excited to take on this new challenge as the Boston Branch Manager. I am thrilled to be joining a 134 year-old startup, and look forward to collaborating with our exceptional team to deliver innovative investment solutions, provide unparalleled client service, and contribute to the ongoing success of Moors & Cabot."

"Moors & Cabot is thrilled to welcome Andrew as the latest addition to our branch management team. With his background and expertise in managing people throughout his career in the wealth management space, Andrew brings the right skills needed to continue to build on the culture and high-touch service level of our Boston headquarters branch", added MIchael Hildreth, Moors & Cabot's President and Chief Executive Officer.

