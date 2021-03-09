Moose Toys Hits Trifecta -- Launched Three No. 1 Hits in 2020; Sets Stage for Continued Success in Year Ahead

"The success of Squeakee, Bluey and Kindi, coupled with Moose's reputation for innovation, showcases our success in identifying and starting new trends in the toy space," said Paul Solomon, co-owner, Moose Toys. "With our incredibly strong line up for 2021, we are certain we'll continue the momentum this year and again deliver the most exciting and sought-after toys this fall, including a very special toy that we believe will be at the top of every kid's wish list this holiday."

In October ahead of the 2020 holiday season, Moose launched Squeakee The Balloon Dog, the first-ever robotic balloon dog popping with personality. Squeakee quickly became the number one new item year-over-year in the Youth Electronics Supercategoryi, a category where Moose consistently shines. Squeakee appeared on top toy lists throughout the holiday season and was recognized as a top toy for NPD new launches. The positive response by the industry and consumers alike has fueled the expansion of the Squeakee line. Moose introduced Squeakee Minis in January 2021 and has future innovations on deck for fall, including a hilarious dancing dino.

In addition to Squeakee's top ranking, The NPD Group revealed Bluey was the number one new license year-over-year in the Preschool Figures, Playsets and Accessories categoryi, and the number two new growth property in the U.S. for Annual 2020 for the Total Toy Industryii. Bluey, inspired by the popular series on Disney Junior and Disney+, launched in summer 2020 and was an instant smash hit. The toys from Moose followed suit with most items from plush, figures and the Bluey Family Home Playset consistently sold out since launch. Bluey fans can look forward to even more exciting new ways to engage with Bluey with brand-new product rolling out throughout the year.

Rounding out the wins, NPD data placed Kindi Kids the first best-selling item within the Large Dolls & Accessories class for 2020i. Kindi Kids debuted on shelves in summer 2019 and was recognized by The NPD Group as the number one new doll property launched over its first three months of being in the marketiii. Kindi Kids Mini's launched in January 2021, and more new dolls and adorable new ways to play coming this Fall.

Moose continues to introduce new toys with the goal of bringing the SuperHappy to kids around the world. To stay up to date on that latest innovations and for more information about Moose Toys' full range of products, visit moosetoys.com.

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy. It's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

We are a family-run business, but that doesn't mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied to stop at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content, entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy.

