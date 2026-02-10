MOOSE TOYS UNVEILS CRUNCHLABS TOY LINE WITH MARK ROBER, KIDS' FAVORITE YOUTUBER AND FORMER NASA ENGINEER

"I love seeing science click for kids, so combining that with Moose's innovation is magic. These toys are engineered to deliver huge, blow-your-mind, 'wait, that's how it works' moments," said Mark Rober, founder of CrunchLabs. "Each toy will have a dedicated video from me showing the science behind how it works. Not only do you get the coolest toy, you actually learn the engineering behind it. I've always believed STEM toys could be way better, and our CrunchLabs line is what I always wanted when I was a kid."

Moose's reputation for elevating play and disrupting every category it enters is on full display in the CrunchLabs line. Each toy is designed to instill confidence, spark curiosity and unlock problem-solving skills, all guided by Rober's playful brand of creative mischief and Moose's signature innovative toy design.

"The CrunchLabs line by Mark Rober and Moose Toys is going to flip the STEM toy space on its head," said Rob Wolf, vice president, global marketing, Moose Toys. "Traditionally STEM toys are purchased by parents for their kids. With CrunchLabs, we want kids' enthusiasm around the products to fuel the brand's trajectory to new heights. We're bringing the most innovative toys to the market, led by Mark Rober - one of the most well-trusted, highly entertaining, scientific minds in the world. Supercharged by Mark's global reach across YouTube, Netflix, and Samsung, this won't just be a product launch; it will be a game-changer for STEM and toys in general."

Each CrunchLabs toy pairs highly engaging experiences with exclusive video content created by Rober and accessed via a QR code on both the packaging and the toy itself. These videos break down the science and engineering behind every experiment, delivering those unforgettable "a-ha" moments that keep kids engaged and excited about learning.

The Moose Toys and CrunchLabs product line is expected to hit shelves at retailers worldwide in summer 2026. The extensive range includes at-home versions of Rober's most iconic experiments, including Elephant Toothpaste Blast, which has racked up more than 300 million views, and the epic Egg Drop Challenge, which has surpassed 142 million views. Products include:

CRUNCHLABS BY MARK ROBER – THE CRUNCHINATOR: Crunch, smoosh, squeeze and pop everyday objects in the name of science (and fun) with The Crunchinator. Scientific principles like torque, force and mechanical advantage allow objects to be crunched with ease, multiplying kids' strength more than 30X what they can do with their bare hands. With three interchangeable crunch plates, kids can experiment with household items and capture their impressive experiments using the adjustable phone holder. Age: 8+; MSRP: $34.99

CRUNCHLABS BY MARK ROBER – ELEPHANT TOOTHPASTE BLAST: CrunchLabs takes on the classic volcano kit and gives it a modern, super-fun upgrade. Inspired by Mark Rober's Guinness World Record breaking elephant toothpaste experiment, this child-safe-at-home version explores chemistry and levels it up to the max. Mix all the ingredients in the chamber, adjust the nozzle to alter your blast type and try to launch an epic 15-foot plus mega eruption, with six sets of ingredients included for repeated experiments. Age: 8+; MSRP: $24.99

CRUNCHLABS BY MARK ROBER – HOVER RING BLASTER: Get ready to have a blast with the Hover Ring Blaster. Load, pump and fire the planet's most mesmerizing projectiles: CrunchLabs' hover rings, which fly with accuracy and precision, floating through the air effortlessly and gliding with the power of aerodynamics. Working mechanics are on display through a translucent window so kids can see the science, with six hover rings stored on top of the blaster for easy access. Age: 8+; MSRP: $44.99

CRUNCHLABS BY MARK ROBER – EGG DROP CHALLENGE: Inspired by Mark Rober's amazing Egg Drop from Space YouTube video, the Egg Drop Challenge lets kids test their skills with this classic engineering experiment at home. Kids build a protective structure around a slime-filled egg, attach the parachute to slow the fall and drop it to see if the egg survives. With endless ways to build and redesign only limited by imagination, kids will love the fun and adding to the challenge; they can even add a real egg, or attach objects from around the house for an at-home hack. Age: 8+; MSRP: $14.99

CRUNCHLABS BY MARK ROBER – TURBO TRICK PLANES: Prepare for takeoff with the Turbo Trick Planes, the ultimate paper airplane kit inspired by designs made by former NASA engineer Mark Rober. Start by selecting from five unique aerodynamic planes, follow the design guides to fold the planes, build the launcher and add elastic power bands to provide the thrust. Experiment with the three power bands to change trajectory, speed and performance. Age: 8+; MSRP: $14.99

CRUNCHLABS BY MARK ROBER – STUNT BIKE LAUNCHER: Get "tricky" with Stunt Bike Launcher, the ultimate mash-up of science and high-flying action. Kids build their bike, launcher and ramp, using the rip cord to launch their moto stunt bike. Adjusting the position of the weight on the bike and the angle of the ramp, physics takes over to pull off daredevil-level tricks like a 360-degree backflip and a wheelie. Age: 8+; MSRP: $14.99

CRUNCHLABS BY MARK ROBER – SLIME PRANK LAB: It's slime time in the Prank Lab where kids experiment with slime, alter its properties, and change the viscosity simply by how its mixed. Roll the slime inside the Fart Speaker to create loud, dry and wet fart sounds, then use the Snot Pump to dangle snot ball-enhanced slimy boogers over an unsuspecting victim's head. Age: 6+; MSRP: $14.99

CRUNCHLABS BY MARK ROBER – SQUIRREL DASH GAME: Squirrel Dash Game brings Mark's viral squirrel obstacle-course chaos to the tabletop in a wild, STEM-fueled tabletop chain-reaction game. Players race through a wacky course, dodge obstacles, collect nuts, and leap past rivals with each roll of the dice, racing to be the first to score 11 points and claiming Fort Nuts to trigger the final nutty reaction and knock competitors off course. Age: 6+; MSRP: $24.99

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we're always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most.

We've had a BIG impact on little people, making 3.5 million kids smile so far… and counting.

Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a team of 750 dotted across the world, we're committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

About CrunchLabs

CrunchLabs is an educational STEM company founded by Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer who worked on the Curiosity Mars Rover and is now one of the world's most influential science communicators. CrunchLabs creates hands-on products and experiences designed to make science and engineering exciting, approachable, and unforgettable for kids, teens, and curious adults alike.

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, CrunchLabs brings together engineers, designers, and makers who believe learning is most powerful when it's interactive and fun. Through thoughtfully designed builds and playful experimentation, the company turns big STEM ideas into tangible moments of discovery that build confidence, creativity, and a lifelong love of learning.

SOURCE Moose Toys