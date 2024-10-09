AUBURN HILLS, Mich. , Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What kind of future is there for a legendary muscle car? A concept from Mopar may show the answer.

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

Mopar at SEMA 2024 – Chapter 2: Muscle Flex. What kind of future is there for a legendary muscle car? A concept from Mopar may show the answer.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the Mopar blog at blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

