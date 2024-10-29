Mopar Energizes 2024 SEMA Show With Plymouth GTX Electromod and Ram Sport Truck Concepts

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Being shown for the first time at the SEMA Show, Nov. 5-8 in Las Vegas, the Ram 2500 Power Wagon Concept builds upon the most capable production off-road pickup with an array of available Mopar and custom accessories. The result: A rugged HEMI®-powered full-size truck that performs flawlessly as a daily workhorse or weekend warrior Being shown for the first time at the SEMA Show, Nov. 5-8 in Las Vegas, the 1967 Plymouth GTX Electromod Concept offers a peek into the future of possible battery-electric vehicle (BEV) conversion kit applications by showing a potential future Mopar e-Crate propulsion system for enthusiasts to build or convert classic and current cars and trucks into BEVs.

1967 Plymouth GTX Electromod Concept is powered by a conceptual Mopar e-Crate propulsion package

Ram 2500 Power Wagon Concept bridges gap between daily workhorse and weekend adventurer

Moparized Ram 1500 RHO features new high-impact concept exterior graphics and Mopar accessories

Dodge will showcase products from the brand's Direct Connection performance parts line, including crate engines and more, and debut new heritage-inspired Dodge E-Bike licensed product

Mopar display area (#44137 in South Hall) spotlights numerous customized vehicles from Jeep®, Ram and Dodge, Mopar enthusiast/TV personality Mark Worman ; along with hundreds of factory-backed performance parts and accessories

Mopar puts a serious charge into the 2024 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, Nov. 5 – Nov. 8 in Las Vegas, with new, head-turning concept vehicles – combined to showcase a wide range of distinctly different appearance and performance modifications to enthusiasts.

"Our new Mopar concept vehicles showcase different ends of the performance spectrum, bringing innovative design and engineering expertise with a zero-emissions muscle car concept and the latest ideas for the Ram Sport truck lineup," said Mike Koval Jr., head of Mopar North America. "Whether it's envisioning an electrified propulsion system or outfitting the most capable production off-road pickups, Mopar is ready to enhance the customer experience with quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories."

Plymouth GTX Electromod Concept

The 1967 Plymouth GTX Electromod Concept offers a peek into the future of possible battery-electric vehicle (BEV) conversion kit applications by showing a potential future Mopar e-Crate propulsion system for enthusiasts to build or convert classic and current cars and trucks into BEVs.

At first glance, the striking Frostbite Blue exterior paint and lowered stance begin to show what makes this zero-emission muscle car concept so special. The Mopar design team widened the rear-wheel openings for an aggressive and modern look. Like any proper restomod, the custom-shaved, body-color bumpers are tucked in and trimmed to the fenders. To keep the sneaky modern appearance, the exterior trim (grille, window trim, dual-side mirrors and tail panel) is painted Satin Black.

The GTX Electromod Concept has a one-off, custom carbon-fiber hood with dual functional air extractors, accented with dual Satin Black stripes, tipping its hat to the original Plymouth GTX.

Noticeable exterior enhancements include a carbon-fiber front splitter and custom low-profile rear spoiler. No classic Mopar restomod would be complete without paying homage to the flip-top fuel caps of the 1960s-70s, which has been updated to function as a charge-port door.

The GTX Electromod Concept rides on a lowered three-link suspension with 18-by-9-inch BTG Vintage Bronze forged magnesium wheels and Pirelli P-ZERO (PZ4) tires. Stopping power comes from Wilwood disc brakes at all four corners.

The carbon-fiber hood covers a scalable 400-volt, 250-kilowatt electric drive module (EDM) that attaches to the frame with custom-designed isolated motor mounts. All mounts are designed with ease of manufacturing in mind, with each brace or bracket designed to be water-jet cut from 6061 aluminum alloy.

Atop the Mopar Blue EDM sits the integrated dual-charging module (IDCM), carrying a custom styled cover to honor the Hellcat supercharger from the world's quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle cars. This EDM mounting kit application has the potential to work between both E- and B- body vehicles.

Surrounding the e-Crate kit concept is a custom designed set of carbon-fiber fender aprons, firewall and radiator plenum closeout. Unique access panels allow for easy reach to the auxiliary battery and coolant pumps for service. In front of the Power Distribution block is a pair of aluminum coolant overflow reservoirs. Other ancillary components are corporate service parts, including power steering pump, vacuum pump and coolant pump.

Output is approximately 335 horsepower and torque to the rear wheels runs through a 3:1 gear reducer. Driving range is an estimated 250 miles.

Four battery packs carry a total of 384 lithium-ion battery cells. Three packs are enclosed in a custom-built, cartridge-style aluminum frame securely mounted in the trunk designed for easy removal during service or replacement. The battery cartridge features unique closeouts to emphasize the tailored look that restomod owners would expect. The fourth battery pack is mounted below a set of low-profile radiators under the hood and behind the grille for better weight distribution and to improve engine bay appearance. The entire battery system is rated at 73 kilowatt-hours, with each battery weighing approximately 230 pounds.

The reworked interior of the Plymouth GTX Electromod features numerous custom touches.

A unique driver interface system features custom gauges, including a 160-mph analog speedometer, battery-charge level, instantaneous drive-motor current, and battery- and motor-coolant temperatures, all housed in a custom-designed cluster bezel.

Gone is the original three-spoke round steering wheel in favor of a more modern leather-wrapped, flat-bottom, three-spoke steering wheel finished in Vintage Bronze surrounded by IndiGo Blue leather and bright orange accent stitching. The horn pad features a floating-bronze Omega M that pays tribute to the original floating Plymouth steering hub.

Blue interior door panels include Vintage Bronze accents and manual window cranks to preserve the classic look and feel. Mopar stainless-steel pedal covers add bold contrast and provide superior grip for the driver.

The original low-back seats have been replaced with more supportive front seats modified from the Jeep Wrangler. Ideal for two-door classic car fitment, the seats quickly fold forward for easy access to the rear. Both front and rear seats are covered in IndiGo Blue premium leather with Gunmetal suede inner bolsters, finished with Vintage Bronze and bright orange accent stitching that matches the high voltage wiring under the hood. Eliminating the rear center seating position creates a custom 2 + 2 layout. Unlike the original Plymouth GTX, the Mopar design team installed IndiGo Blue 3-point front seat belts, and matching IndiGo Blue lap belts for the rear passengers.

The newly designed center console adds creature comforts. Drive control goes through a skillfully integrated rotary shift knob from the Dodge Durango. One certainly can't go to Cars and Coffee Shows without having a proper cupholder, so a production cupholder from the Jeep Grand Cherokee sits in a unique design that anyone could appreciate. Unlike the original Plymouth GTX, a large functional center arm rest provides comfort while cruising and sits in front of the repurposed diecast console end cap that is finished in Vintage Bronze and Satin Black.

Ram 2500 Power Wagon Concept

The Ram 2500 Power Wagon Concept builds upon the most capable production off-road pickup with an array of available Mopar and custom accessories. The result: a rugged HEMI®-powered full-size truck that performs flawlessly as a daily workhorse or weekend warrior.

The bold Satin Stealth Sand exterior stands out with a contrasting Matte Deep Black box with 3-D topographical map pattern, accented by bright Header Orange accents including tow hooks front and rear and much more.

The aggressive stance is achieved with 20-by-10-inch black and Anthracite Grey Rhino Alpha wheels rolling with 35-inch Goodyear tires riding on a stock suspension.

A Mopar sport performance hood covers the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 powerplant and adds to the muscular exterior look. Blacked out trailer-tow mirrors provide a full view for every towing task while up front an integrated factory Warn winch is perfect for any job at the worksite or on the trails.

Above the cabin, an aluminum platform securely holds extra gear with custom designed mounting brackets and unique Header Orange four-corner utility brackets. At the front of the roof rack, three 12-inch TYRI rectangular LED lights provide exceptional accessory lighting.

Fitted above the truck bed, an active cargo-rack storage system from Leitner Designs carries up to eight durable GearPODS that are integrated along the top of the bed sides. The versatile system adds valuable storage without sacrificing truck bed floor space. Also helping to manage cargo is a drop-in Bed Slide system, making loading and unloading gear an effortless task.

The ever-popular Mopar spray-in bedliner coats the floor, protecting it from common wear and tear. Access to the bed is easily achieved with the Mopar bed step, which lowers with a gentle push, retracts to a stored, out-of-the way position. Access to the interior of the truck is provided by a set of Mopar tube steps.

The 2500 interior includes custom-designed seats featuring a combination of brown and black premium Katzkin leather, trimmed with Raven and Mango suede accented by contrasting Copperhead Orange stitching. For the first time, Omega M Mopar logos are debossed on the front seat backs.

The interior trim is accented with contrasting Header Orange paint that provides a custom look and feel that picks up on the exterior color break up. Door panels feature custom trimmed Katzkin premium "Dark Oak" bolsters and are accented with Header Orange speaker trim rings.

The Ram 2500 production interior price class features a 12-inch touchscreen and buddy bench seat layout. Inspired by Mopar customers, the Ram 2500 Power Wagon Concept features a newly developed instrument panel accessory rail that can hold various mobile devices securely in place, whether recording trails or providing another place to hold a phone. The rear seats have the Mopar under-seat storage system.

Floors are protected with Mopar all-weather mats to help contain the spoils that any weekend warrior might pick up from their adventures and Mopar stainless-steel pedal covers add a bold look to the driver's footwell.

Moparized Ram 1500 RHO

Debuting high-impact exterior graphic themes has become an annual practice for Mopar designers at SEMA, so this year the same creative inspiration continues with the all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO.

The latest edition to the Ram Sport truck lineup is a perfect canvas for the custom bold Mopar Blue bodyside graphics that provide a striking contrast from the satin metallic Diamond Black exterior underneath.

Massive 37-inch tires help set an aggressive stance below the hourglass body design with the widest fender flares in the current production Ram 1500 lineup.

Mopar exterior accessories include a fully integrated, bed-mounted spare-tire carrier, RamBar accessory bar with a pair of 12-inch TYRI rectangular LED lights, stamped side steps. The truck-bed surface is protected by a black, Mopar spray-in textured bedliner.

Inside, custom black Nappa leather-wrapped front and rear seats by Alea feature Mopar Blue accents and suede inner bolsters. An instrument panel accessory rail holds various mobile devices securely in place.

An all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane H/O SST engine under the hood of the Moparized 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is the most powerful six cylinder in the segment with 540 horsepower and 521 lb.-ft. of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the new powertrain is 150 lbs. lighter than the previous performance model and features a more balanced weight distribution for enhanced agility and faster reflexes. A true dual Mopar exhaust system provides an aggressive sounding note and features 5-inch dual wall tips with Omega M logos.

Dodge and Direct Connection

Dodge will treat SEMA showgoers to a lineup of crate engines and products on display from Direct Connection, the Dodge performance parts brand. The Mopar booth will also feature the Direct Connection HurriCrate Cat 3 crate engine-powered 1987 Dodge D150 of Morgan Evans, winner of the Direct Connection Grudge Race at the recent Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event. A new Dodge E-Bike licensed product, created with heritage-infused styling inspired by the Dodge Brothers, will also debut at SEMA, and attendees can also test their reaction times on Dodge Demon drag race simulators.

More SEMA Show Debuts From Mopar

Showgoers will surely notice the Mopar "Power-Couple" themed display featuring the matching metallic blue and dual white striped Ram REV pulling a modified version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee concept.

A custom 1968 Dodge Charger from Mark Worman, renowned Mopar enthusiast and star of MotorTrend TV's "Graveyard Carz," will be seen for the first time at SEMA. Expertly restored to a better than original form, today the vintage Charger is powered by a 485-horsepower 392-cubic inch HEMI V-8 crate engine from Direct Connection.

Several Jeep custom vehicles will also make their SEMA Show debuts this year, after first conquering the challenging trails in Moab, Utah, during the 58th annual Easter Jeep Safari last March:

Jeep Low Down Concept

Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept, which will carry for the first time, the newest custom piece from the design team at Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts. The Mopar ILLUMINAT3 off-road lighting accessory is a pivoting lightbar concept with patented innovative features allowing the outer lights to hinge and rotate around the roof, illuminating all areas around the vehicle.

which will carry for the first time, the newest custom piece from the design team at Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts. The Mopar ILLUMINAT3 off-road lighting accessory is a pivoting lightbar concept with patented innovative features allowing the outer lights to hinge and rotate around the roof, illuminating all areas around the vehicle. Jeep Vacationeer Concept

The new Mopar concept vehicles are among several highlights in Mopar's 15,345-square-foot display (# 44137 in the South Hall) that join numerous customized vehicles and hundreds of quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories.

Mopar display visitors will have the chance to receive a free Mopar T-shirt, simply by registering for the FCA US LLC Sweepstakes, which offers a chance to win a $100,000 credit toward the choice of a new FCA US LLC vehicle (Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, Ram or Fiat brands). Official enter-to-win sweepstakes rules can be found at fcaentertowin.com.

