Mopar Names DSR Performance as Distributor of Officially Licensed Engine Parts for Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Paks, Online Ordering and At-track Support Now Available

Mopar has named Don Schumacher Racing (DSR) Performance as the supplier of officially licensed engine components for the 2015 and 2021 Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak.

The Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak is the limited-production, purpose-built muscle car for grassroots and professional drag racers competing in events sanctioned by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and National Muscle Car Association (NMCA). The quickest, fastest and most powerful Drag Pak ever built made its on-track debut this past March with a 7-second quarter-mile run at the NHRA Gatornationals in the Sportsman's Factory Stock Showdown (FSS) class with DSR pilot Leah Pruett at the helm.

The new DSR Performance online catalog offers engine components for the supercharged 354-cubic-inch Gen-III HEMI® V-8 engine that powers both the 2021 model-year and previous-generation (2015) Drag Pak.

"These purpose-built Mopar performance parts are specifically designed and engineered for the Drag Pak," said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. "In expanding our relationship with DSR, we're providing our sportsman racers and loyal performance enthusiasts with all of the best performing engine parts needed to succeed on the dragstrip."

The licensing agreement is the latest step forward in the evolution of an existing partnership that began in 1971 and was formalized in 2003 between Mopar, Dodge//SRT and Don Schumacher Racing, the winningest organization in NHRA history. That relationship has yielded 14 NHRA world championships and 279 event wins, including three Factory Stock Showdown wins and a world championship in 2018 with Pruett aboard the third-generation Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak.

"DSR has enjoyed an extremely successful partnership with Mopar and Dodge//SRT for more than 20 years now and, for me personally, our relationship extends back five decades," said Don Schumacher, owner of DSR. "Our partnership is always evolving and to now expand into this new venture where we are the official distributors of licensed Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak components is something we're quite proud of. We can't wait to offer this additional level of support to the Drag Pak community of racers and enthusiasts."

The complete catalog of more than 20 individual parts, along with pricing, is available via the DSR Performance Parts online shop. Among the offerings now available to order:

Aluminum race blocks and rebuild kits

Cylinder head assembly and hardware

Camshaft

Rotating assembly parts, including cranks, bolts, rods and pistons

Valve train and intake valves

Various (tensioner, supercharger and idler) pulleys

Oil pan assembly

In addition to the online shop, DSR Performance offers on-site support and tuning consulting services to Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak owners and teams at all NHRA national events.

DSR Performance

Launched in 2020, DSR Performance is a modern web shop offering racers and automotive enthusiasts performance race parts and lifestyle gear. Operating as the retail arm of Don Schumacher Racing, DSR Performance features both new and used parts for racing and street vehicles with the objective of providing premium, championship-winning design and performance direct-to-consumers via www.DSR.parts. In addition to a catalog that features products for both nitro and sportsman racers, DSR Performance also boasts service-based offerings, including parts and tuning consultations with DSR's brain trust of crew chiefs. In 2021, DSR Performance announced a partnership expansion with Stellantis, becoming the official distributor of engine parts for the 2015 and 2021 Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak.

DodgeGarage: Digital Hub for Drag Racing News

Fans can follow all the NHRA action this season at DodgeGarage, the one-stop portal for Dodge//SRT and Mopar drag-racing news. The site includes daily updates and access to an online racing HQ, news, events, galleries, available downloads and merchandise. For more information, visit www.dodgegarage.com.

@DodgeMoparMotorsports on Instagram

The @DodgeMoparMotorsports Instagram channel continues to share content capturing Dodge//SRT Mopar drivers on the track. Fans can see action from the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and NHRA Sportsman grassroots racers, competing in classes such as Factory Stock Showdown, Stock and Super Stock, as well as additional motorsports series.

Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) offers exceptional service, parts and customer care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, the brand expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Mopar and company news and video on:

Company blog: blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Mopar brand: www.mopar.com

Mopar blog: blog.mopar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mopar

Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialmopar

Twitter: @OfficialMOPAR

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/mopar and www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.



In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Dodge brand also ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market). These results are historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in both J.D. Power studies in the same year.



Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Company blog: blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial

Twitter: @Dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge and www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis