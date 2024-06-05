AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Exclusive interior and exterior content transforms Jeep® Gladiator Rubicon for Mopar's annual factory-vehicle customization program

Limited-production run of 250 units available for the U.S. market only

U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price for the exclusive Mopar '24 Jeep Gladiator is $70,295 (excluding $1,895 destination charge)

(excluding destination charge) Vehicles are arriving in select Jeep dealerships now

Wide array of Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) is available for off-road enthusiast customers for increased capability

Mopar reveals exclusively customized, limited production Mopar '24 Jeep® Gladiator

The Mopar team continues its annual, limited-production, factory-vehicle customization program with a new special-edition model. This year, 250 units of the world's most off-road capable midsize truck will be built with distinct and exclusive content to create the Mopar '24 Jeep® Gladiator.

Built upon a new Rubicon trim, the Mopar '24 Gladiator features a menacing black clear-coat exterior carrying one-of-a-kind topographical Rubicon trail graphics on the hood, bed sides and tailgate. The exterior graphics are accented with a red tracer and highlighted with the Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) logo on the hood and bed sides.

Inside the cabin, custom two-tone Katzkin leather seats carry black and Maraschino red surfaces with embossed Omega M Mopar logos in front. A matching Maraschino red center console armrest and seat bolsters provide additional color contrast along with red accent stitching on the steering wheel, seats and instrument panel. A custom serialized Mopar '24 badge sits on the leading panel of the center console, just behind the shifter.

"We're excited to continue our annual factory-vehicle customization program with the new Mopar '24 Jeep Gladiator," said Mike Koval Jr., senior vice president, head of Mopar North America. "Building upon the world's most off-road capable midsize truck, we know our passionate Jeep customers will enjoy their special limited-edition vehicle that will definitely turn heads within the off-road community."

Limited production

All 250 units will be built to the same unique specifications for the U.S. market only. The manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) for the exclusive Mopar '24 Jeep Gladiator is $70,295 (excluding $1,895 destination charge). Vehicles are arriving in select Jeep dealerships now.

Additional exterior content highlights include:

Mopar heavy-duty rock rails with step assist

Triple-hoop grille guard

Three-piece, body-color hardtop

Tri-fold hard tonneau cover

Spray-on bedliner

Grab handles – front and rear

Custom Mopar badge on tailgate

Additional interior highlights include:

Mopar head liner

Black sill trim

All-weather floor mats

The Mopar '24 Gladiator rides on standard 17-inch aluminum wheels with painted black pockets, mounted with Falken all-terrain tires. Power comes courtesy of a 285-horsepower 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6.

Mopar '24 owner kit and JPP tool kit

Each buyer will receive a Mopar '24 owner kit that features a personalized certificate of authenticity with serialized vehicle-build number, a special rendering of the vehicle by the Mopar design team and more.

Buyers also receive an 83-piece JPP tool kit presented in an attractive reusable gift box. Dedicated tool pockets provide efficient organization and easy accessibility. The expandable bag provides plenty of room for customers to add their own tools.

Jeep Performance Parts

For Jeep customers looking to increase the on- and off-road capability of their Mopar '24 Gladiator or any other Jeep vehicle, JPP has the answer. The following select JPP offerings are designed for off-road enthusiasts to deliver proper fit, form, finish and quality to their Gladiator (shown with part number and U.S MSRP).

Two-inch Lift Kit with Bilstein Shocks: (P/N 77072468AF for 3.6-liter models: P/N 77072469AF for 3.0-liter diesel models | $2,095): The new Bilstein shocks complement increased ground clearance and larger wheels and tires by offering consistent, fade-free performance in all conditions. In addition, a self-adjusting, deflective-disc valve reacts instantly to surface changes, giving the driver maximum control while remote reservoirs increase oil capacity for greater heat dissipation.

Beadlock-capable Wheels (P/N 77073015AA | $485 per wheel): Provide enhanced performance when varying tire pressures might be needed for rock crawling, desert running and other extremely rough terrains. Requires Functional Lock Ring Kit – sold separately.

Beadlock-wheel Functional Lock Ring Kit (P/N P5160154AA | $300 per ring): Ring used to clamp the outer tire bead to the rim to run lower tire pressure for maximum traction.

Tube Door Kit (P/N 77072498AC | $1,545): Kit includes all four doors with door hinges and latches. Constructed of two-inch round steel tubes painted low gloss black, these doors also feature a mirror mounting location like the production doors.

Mesh Tube Door Covers (P/N 77072564AA | $337): Mesh covers provide a half-door look and keep vehicle content in the cabin space, while providing additional protection from the elements.

Mirror Kit for Tube Doors (P/N 77072562AB | $279): Kit includes two separately mounted side mirrors that are quickly and easily installed for an enhanced rear view.

Doors Off Mirror Kit (P/N 82215331AC | $498): Kit includes two mirrors with custom mounting brackets finished in powder coat black paint.

Performance Wiper Kit (P/N PW100013AB | $157): Get a cleaner view of the trail or road with new high-performance wiper blades that quickly clear the windshield with less washer fluid.

JPP / Jeep Branded Tool Kit (P/N 82219119AA | $543): This 83-piece professional grade tool kit has a wide variety of tools providing optimal job coverage. Perform repairs at home, in the shop or while out on the trail. The kit includes a heavy-duty JPP-branded canvas attaché tool bag, which is water-resistant, self-repairing zippers and reinforced webbing for strength and durability.

Mopar customization history

The Mopar '24 Jeep Gladiator joins an exclusive club as the latest limited-edition, Mopar-modified vehicle delivered straight from the factory.

In 2010, Mopar produced the first of an ongoing series of limited-edition vehicles, the Mopar '10 Dodge Challenger. Other low-volume, factory-produced Mopar rides have followed: the Mopar '11 Dodge Charger, Mopar '12 Chrysler 300, Mopar '13 Dodge Dart, Mopar '14 Dodge Challenger, Mopar '15 Dodge Charger R/T, Mopar '16 Ram Rebel, Mopar '17 Dodge Challenger, Mopar '18 Dodge Durango, Mopar '19 Dodge Challenger, Mopar '21 Ram 1500, Mopar '22 Durango and Mopar '23 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger.

Mopar

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the Mopar blog at www.blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Mopar and company news and video on:

Company blog: blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Mopar brand: www.mopar.com/

Mopar blog: blog.mopar.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mopar

Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialmopar

Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialMOPAR

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/mopar or www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis