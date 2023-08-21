More Amtrak Airo Trainsets Ordered to Meet Surging Demand

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak executed a contract option to order 10 additional Amtrak Airo trainsets as demand for passenger rail travel exceeds expectations. This brings the total contract order to 83 trainsets. The first Amtrak Airo trainset is scheduled to debut in 2026 and these new trains will operate on routes throughout the country.

"We're thrilled to satisfy the soaring demand for train travel with new state-of-the-art, American-made equipment that ensures the highest standards of comfort, service and amenities," said Amtrak President Roger Harris. "These new trainsets will help us get people where they need to go, while reducing road and air congestion, creating jobs and supporting the American economy."

Currently in production, the new trains will elevate the customer journey. Features include:

  • Spacious, Comfortable Seats: Loaded with features and improvements:
    • Dedicated power, USB-C ports, seatback tablet and phone holders, bigger and sturdier tray tables and adjustable cup holders.
    • Contoured seat cushions, enhanced leg room, individual arm rests and adjustable headrests – all with a focus on ergonomics.
  • Trip and Train Navigation: Bolder, color-coded signage to identify amenities and differentiate classes of service, both on board and on the platform.
  • Greener Impact: 
    • More fuel efficient, producing 90% less particulate emissions in diesel operations.
    • Dedicated water stations on each trainset, providing chilled and filtered hydration, while reducing the need for disposable plastic bottles.
  • Modern Tech: New 5G Wi-Fi and digital information systems.
  • Enhanced Accessibility:
    • Spacious and accessible restrooms, vestibules and Café cars with integrated boarding equipment for customers with reduced mobility.
    • Inductive hearing technology to assist with onboard announcements.
  • Café Car: Contemporary food service allows for a grab-and-go experience.
  • Restrooms: Touchless with spacious, accessible interiors.
  • Business Class: Increased space between customers, offering double and single seats, wider arm rests, additional outlets, footrests and improved ambiance.
  • Lighting: Enhanced lighting provides a softer yet functional interior with individual reading lights at each seat.
  • Luggage: Access to ample storage space for baggage.

Customers will experience new Amtrak Airo trainsets on the Northeast Regional, Empire Service, Virginia Services, Keystone Service, Downeaster, Cascades, Maple Leaf, New Haven/Springfield Service, Palmetto, Carolinian, Pennsylvanian, Vermonter, Ethan Allen Express and Adirondack.

A share of Amtrak's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funding will support the procurement of Amtrak Airo trainsets, which are being manufactured by Siemens in California. The new trains are part of a larger transformation that will revolutionize the Amtrak experience, including new Acela trains, major infrastructure projects, service expansion, station upgrades, modernization efforts and improved track capacity that will help support ridership growth.

With this contract, Amtrak has the opportunity to purchase additional trainsets in the future. For more information about Amtrak Airo please visit amtrak.com/amtrak-airo.

