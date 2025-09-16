MORE AUTOMAKERS, MORE TEST DRIVES, MORE TO DISCOVER AT THE 2025 LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW®

From gas-powered favorites to the latest EVs, California's Premier Automotive Event Returns With First Looks, Debuts, and More Ways to Get Behind the Wheel

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Auto Show® will feature a robust lineup of global automakers this November, continuing the show's role as one of the world's most influential automotive events. Manufacturer participation is at a five-year high, underscoring the show's steady expansion and industry impact for automakers across all segments.

Test drives at the Los Angeles Auto Show Los Angeles Auto Show Main Hall Exhibits Ford at the Los Angeles Auto Show

"California is the largest automotive market in North America and it is clear that manufacturers see this show as a key opportunity to engage with both existing customers and new audiences," said Terri Toennies, president of the LA Auto Show. "LA Auto Show offers consumers an unparalleled chance to experience and compare an incredible range of brands, all in one place and without sales pressure. From gas-powered models that dominate today's market to emerging EVs, there is no other event where shoppers can explore such a complete spectrum of choices."

Covering more than one million square feet of exhibition space at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the 2025 LA Auto Show will feature hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs, hybrids, and EVs from the world's top automakers. While zero emission vehicles now account for roughly one in five new registrations in California, the majority of vehicles sold remain gas powered at more than half of the market. This year's show reflects that reality, giving consumers opportunities to explore both market mainstays and emerging clean vehicle options. Visitors will be among the first to see exclusive debuts, highly anticipated reveals, and step inside dozens of drive and ride experiences across both indoor and outdoor test tracks.

Unparalleled Discovery Across Every Hall and Plaza

LA Auto Show utilizes the entire Los Angeles Convention Center and its surrounding plazas, creating a city-within-a-city where visitors can explore every corner of the automotive world:

Two Main Halls will spotlight Hyundai, Toyota, Kia, Honda, Volkswagen, Nissan, Ford, Lucid, Maserati, Volvo, Genesis, Chevrolet, Subaru, Dodge, RAM, Jeep, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Lincoln and Rivian, plus a special overlanding exhibit presented by OVR.

will spotlight Hyundai, Toyota, Kia, Honda, Volkswagen, Nissan, Ford, Lucid, Maserati, Volvo, Genesis, Chevrolet, Subaru, Dodge, RAM, Jeep, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Rivian, plus a special overlanding exhibit presented by OVR. Multiple Atrium spaces will feature brand showcases by Porsche DTLA, Cadillac, Buick, GMC, Fox Factory and Hyundai N & N Line

will feature brand showcases by Porsche DTLA, Cadillac, Buick, GMC, Fox Factory and Hyundai N & N Line Outdoor plazas will transform into immersive hands-on activations including the Scout Experience and test drives from Rivian, Toyota, Kia, Dodge, Fiat, Subaru, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Jeep, RAM, Volvo, plus on weekends only Cadillac, Lucid and Faraday Future.

Utilizing the full footprint allows consumers to seamlessly move between indoor showcases of the latest models and outdoor test tracks and activations, making LA Auto Show one of the most interactive, accessible and impactful automotive events in the world.

The Most Driving Experiences in the Industry

With its unique format of presenting exhibitions at the brand level, nowhere else offers consumers as many opportunities to get behind the wheel and explore the interiors of hundreds of the latest models without the added sales pressure. This year's show will feature a record number of indoor and outdoor driving tracks and experiences including:

Camp Jeep® off-road adventure ride track

Ford Bronco Built Wild test ride track

Volkswagen and Nissan EV track ride experience

Hyundai indoor test ride track

Chevrolet indoor test ride track

Plus, dozens of outdoor test drive experiences presenting over 50 different models to comparison shop

These experiences give ready to buy attendees the chance to evaluate vehicles in real-world conditions, talk with brand specialists, and gain first-hand insights that go well beyond the showroom floor at dealerships.

Together, these elements set the 2025 LA Auto Show apart as both a global stage for automakers and a must-attend consumer destination. From proven gas-powered favorites to cutting-edge EVs and hybrids, the show offers the ultimate opportunity to get up close, compare, and experience the industry's newest innovations.

BUY TICKETS TO VISIT THE SHOW

Tickets are on sale now at laautoshow.com/tickets and include access to all exhibits and test drive experiences. Pricing is as follows:

Opening Day Friday ( November 21st ): Adult $18 , Senior $8 , Child $8

): Adult , Senior , Child Any Day General Admission Tickets: Adult $25 , Senior $12 , Child $12

, Senior , Child Monday to Thursday ( November 24-27 ): Adult $22 , Senior $10 , Child $10

): Adult , Senior , Child VIP Priority Entry + Ticket on Saturdays and Sundays: Adult $45 , Senior $22 , Child $22

, Senior , Child Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving Family Four-Packs: $63

For the latest updates on vehicle debuts, special programming, and daily schedules, follow the LA Auto Show on Instagram , X , Facebook , or LinkedIn . Sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW & AUTOMOBILITY LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is one of the most influential annual automotive events in the world. Held each year at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the show draws hundreds of thousands of attendees and brings hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact to the city. It also remains the largest revenue driver for the LA Convention Center.

AutoMobility LA® — the show's press and industry day — takes place on November 20, 2025, and features a full day of vehicle debuts, brand announcements, and a thought leadership program highlighting some of the brightest voices in automotive and tech.

The LA Auto Show opens to the public from November 21 through 30, 2025, including Thanksgiving Day, offering ten full days for car shoppers, enthusiasts, families, and future-focused fans to experience the very best in automotive design, culture, and innovation.

For more information, visit laautoshow.com and automobilityla.com.

