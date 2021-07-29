More Cruise Lines To Require Travel Insurance

WARWICK, R.I., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip , the nation's first-and-largest travel insurance marketplace, is seeing an increase in travel insurance policies purchased for cruises. This, as Disney becomes the latest cruise line to require travel insurance for unvaccinated passengers boarding in Florida ports.

Royal Caribbean 1, Carnival 2 and now Disney 3 cruise lines require unvaccinated passengers 12 and older, to show proof of a travel insurance policy ranging from $10,000 - $25,000 per person in medical expansive coverage and $20,000 - $50,000 in medical evacuation coverage. InsureMyTrip offers cruise travel insurance plans that meet and exceed these requirements.

Travelers can purchase cruise-specific travel insurance from InsureMyTrip , a trusted third-party travel insurance comparison site that also offers personalized insurance quotes and options for insuring redeemed vouchers.

MORE: Travel Insurance for Cruisers

Note: Travel insurance plans with an optional "cancel for any reason" coverage offers the most protection for cruisers who may want coverage for COVID-19 related fears. Traditional trip cancellation coverage does not cover COVID-19 related cancellations.

