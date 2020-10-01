More Families Predicted to Road Trip for the Holidays

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare , the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, predicts more people will be road tripping to visit relatives for the holidays this year. According to RVshare 's Holiday Travel Sentiment survey, almost half of respondents (47%[1]) plan on traveling to visit family with more than two-thirds (68%) reporting they will be traveling by car or RV.

Typically, many families have their holiday vacation plans in order this time of year. Though 55% of people are less confident about their holiday travel plans compared to last year, more than three fourths (80%) of people have already decided they will not be flying over the holidays. In fact, more than half of travelers (53%) would consider renting an RV to visit family and stay in a family member's driveway or nearby campground to social distance.

"This holiday season, RV rentals can be utilized for more than just leisure travel," said RVshare CEO Jon Gray. "RV rentals offer people not only a mode of transportation to go home for the holidays, but also a place to stay in order to social distance."

While festive gatherings may look different this year, RV travel provides more options for those struggling to navigate how to travel for the holidays and an alternative approach to smaller celebrations and upcoming travel plans. The use of RV rentals makes a long drive more comfortable by providing additional space and an in-unit bathroom to help limit public interactions. RV delivery is another great option for families or individuals who may not want to physically drive an RV but are still wanting a private place to stay while home for the holidays.

For more information about RVshare's holiday travel sentiment survey or to book a rental, visit RVshare.com.

About RVshare

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare's diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes and can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Through RVshare, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RVshare provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income. For more information, visit rvshare.com , and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

[1] RVshare Holiday Travel Sentiment Survey, September 2020. Methodology: Active RVshare customers in the past 90 days, 446 responses, Ages 25-99, Male (50.1%), Female (49.9%)

SOURCE RVshare

Related Links

http://www.rvshare.com

