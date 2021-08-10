More Kids Going Back To School This Year

Because Crispy Fruit is 100% pure fruit, nothing else! These clean, single-ingredient snacks retain most of the nutrients of fresh fruit; but just freeze-dried to a perfect, crispy texture so they snack like a chip. With seven delicious flavors (apple, banana, mango, pear, pineapple, strawberry and tangerine), your kids will never get bored with these nutritious, delicious snacks. Parents will feel good about getting more fruit in their kids' diets and knowing that there's NO ADDED SUGAR! Crispy Fruit Snacks are Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Kosher, Vegan and Allergen-Free, so they're a great option for kids with special diet requirements.

And if your kids are being home-schooled, Crispy Fruit Snacks are a great option to complement fresh fruit. With a 3-year shelf-life, you can stock up your pantry with every flavor and be certain you never run out! So, no matter if kids are going back to school "Old Skool" style, or a hybrid arrangement or 100% home-schooled, Crispy Fruit Freeze-Dried Fruit Snacks make the grade!

Watch the Sugar Intake!

With increased interest in health concerns due to COVID, parents are becoming better stewards of their children's diets and lifestyle habits. It's no secret sugar can pose many risks—particularly when consumed in quantities higher than what is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization. Children who consume too much sugar could be at greater risk of becoming obese, hyperactive, and cognitively impaired, as adults, according to the results of a new study.

"Recent evidence shows obesity and impulsive behaviors caused by poor dietary habits leads to further overconsumption of processed food and beverages...A strong association between attention-deficits/hyperactivity disorders and being overweight or obese have also been revealed.3

Power Your Lunchbox (PYL)

One way to ensure your kids are receiving nutritious lunches is by incorporating healthy lunchbox ideas promoted through the Power Your Lunchbox program from Healthy Family Project. This is an excellent resource for Moms and Dads, providing a variety of lunch menus and recipe ideas to keep lunches healthy, but fun! This year, there's a focus on empowering kids to pack their own lunches, make after school snacks and help prepare family meals. To date, Healthy Family Project has raised $7 million for Feeding America and other charities that support children and families. Crispy Green has been sponsoring this program since it started—this is the 8th annual campaign!

Win A Crispy Green Kick it Old Skool Prize Pack

This year, fans can win a Crispy Green backpack filled with Crispy Fruit snacks and other Old Skool goodies! Contest runs through the end of September. For more information, visit https://crispygreen.com/kick-it-old-skool/

Using Food As A Force For Good™

Crispy Green uses food as a force for good by offering a variety of healthy, clean portable snacks of the highest quality for people who live an active lifestyle and seek brands that align with their values. Its consumer education website, SmartLifebites, offers practical tips and information on healthy lifestyle topics such as fitness, nutrition, family, travel, as well as providing solutions to minimize food waste and help fight hunger.

About Crispy Green, Inc.

People are seeking healthy, tasty snacks to fuel their active lifestyle. Crispy Green provides 100% pure fruit as a grab-n-go snack that satisfies without sacrificing taste, while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Crispy Green, Inc. is the number one freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S., according to the latest SPINS research, ending 7/11/21. The company's category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits available with no sugar added (*not a reduced calorie food).

Crispy Fruit can be found in many major grocery retailers nationwide as well as online at www.shop.crispygreen.com, Amazon and ship.Kroger.com. For more information, visit www.CrispyGreen.com or its sister lifestyle site, www.SmartLifeBites.com. For news updates and special offers, you can also follow Crispy Green on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

