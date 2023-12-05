More Mazda Models Earn 2023 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ Awards

News provided by

Mazda North American Operations

05 Dec, 2023, 10:01 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is honored to announce that the 2024 Mazda3 sedan, Mazda3 hatchback and Mazda CX-30 have earned TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

"Mazda is proud to add to our list of top award winners," said Tom Donnelly, president and CEO of Mazda North America Operations. "We do so out of our constant pursuit of advanced safety, always aiming to provide our customers with the highest level of support and protection."

2023 Mazda CX-30.
2023 Mazda CX-30.

Earlier this year, the 2023 Mazda 3 sedan, Mazda3 hatchback and Mazda CX-30 earned IIHS's lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award. System enhancements were made to these models for the 2024 model year, allowing them to earn the top, superior ratings in IIHS's pedestrian crash avoidance ratings, including their new nighttime tests.

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+ in 2023, a vehicle must earn a good rating in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. Acceptable or good headlights must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

In contrast, for the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, an acceptable rating in the updated side test is enough, and only an advanced or superior rating in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian test is necessary.

The 2024 Mazda3 and CX-30 models now join 2024 Mazda CX-90 as recipients of the 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+, the highest award in safety, while the 2024 Mazda CX-5 and CX-50 currently hold the distinguishment of being 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK award winners. These awards were won with safety features that Mazda is pleased to offer as standard equipment on all models.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Threads

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

