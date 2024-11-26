More People Moved Within Texas Than Inside Any Other State in 2023

Texas also remained popular among state-to-state movers, according to a new report from Texas REALTORS®

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texans like to stay in Texas, it seems, as Texas tops the list of states where residents move without moving away. In 2023, more than 11% of the state's population, or about 3,356,000 people, moved from one place in Texas to another. That is both the highest percentage and the highest number of people in a U.S. state who moved within that state, according to data from the U.S. Census analyzed by Texas REALTORS® in its Fall 2024 Texas Relocation Report. The report updates the previous 2024 Texas Relocation Report, which relied on statistics from 2022, with newly released 2023 numbers.

Moves to, from, and within Texas.

"Texas is a great place to live," said Jef Conn, Chairman of Texas REALTORS®. "With our wide variety of locations, quality of life, and thriving economy, it's not surprising that so many Texans who moved chose to remain in the Lone Star State."

Moves to Texas were steady even while state-to-state moves dipped.

Texas has also remained a popular destination for people moving from out of state. While moves overall in the U.S. were down slightly in 2023, moves to Texas held steady at 8.1% of all relocations between states for the second year in a row. Only Florida had a higher share of state-to-state moves with 8.4%. Texas was well ahead of third-place California (5.6%) and fourth-place North Carolina (4.5%).

California and Florida traded the most residents with Texas.

California was the top state Texans moved to and came from. However, a significantly higher number of people moved from California to Texas, yielding a net gain for Texas of more than 55,000 new residents in 2023. This represents the highest net gain from any state. Florida had the second highest number of movers exchanged with Texas, adding a net total of about 13,000 people to the Texas population. The top states responsible for a net loss of Texans were Colorado and North Carolina.

The Texas population continues to grow.

In all, Texas had a net gain of more than 133,000 residents from state-to-state moves in 2023.

"Making Texas your home is a great choice for many people," says Conn. "And choosing a Texas REALTOR® to help with the process is the smartest move you can make. Having a local real estate expert in your corner is key, whether you're arriving or leaving or looking for a new place to hang your hat in Texas."

About the Texas Relocation Report

The Texas Relocation Report is based on data from the migration estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey.

About Texas REALTORS®

With more than 150,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocate for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas.

