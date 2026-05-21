More Runners, More Access: TIAA Joins Philadelphia Marathon Weekend as New Title Sponsor

TIAA Philadelphia Marathon releases additional 3,000 registration bibs, growing the previously sold-out marathon to 20,000 participants

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Marathon Weekend today announced TIAA has signed on as the new title sponsor for the Philadelphia Marathon. The newly named TIAA Philadelphia Marathon connects the tenacity it takes to train and cross the finish line with the long-term mindset needed to build and achieve lasting financial security.

Chris O’Neill, SMD, Interim Head of Wealth Distribution, TIAA Wealth Management (L), & Jim Mullery, EVP, Head of Institutional Relationship Management, TIAA (R)

As a result of continuing demand and in recognition of this new partnership, the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend is releasing an additional 3,000 marathon registration slots, increasing the field of the TIAA Philadelphia Marathon to 20,000 participants. The race previously sold out on April 28, 2026 — its earliest sellout in history.

"We're proud to announce TIAA as the new title sponsor of the Philadelphia Marathon. Their trusted brand and commitment to excellence will help strengthen the quality of our entire race weekend experience," said Dave Wilson, Deputy Managing Director for the City of Philadelphia. "As we prepare to celebrate America's 250th anniversary, the new TIAA sponsorship underscores the City's ability to partner with some of country's most respected brands, like TIAA, enabling us deliver world-class, large-scale events that draw participants and spectators from across the globe."

"Philadelphia holds a special place in TIAA's story. For generations, we have been proud to serve the educators, researchers, nurses, and healthcare professionals at the universities and medical institutions that make this city extraordinary," said Kourtney Gibson, CEO of Retirement Solutions at TIAA. "Becoming the title sponsor of the Philadelphia Marathon is another way we are deepening that commitment, not just to the individuals we serve, but to the broader community they help build every day. We look forward to celebrating their resilience and dedication at the finish line this November."

Founded in 1918, TIAA has spent more than a century championing financial security through guaranteed lifetime income, helping individuals build a strong financial foundation so they can retire with confidence. Today, TIAA serves millions of workers across the education, healthcare, government, and corporate sectors through its employer-sponsored retirement plans, bolstered by personalized financial advice and guidance through its wealth management offer.

TIAA's brand presence will extend from the starting line to the finish, with logo placement on race bibs, tech shirts, medals, bags, and heat sheets.

"We're thrilled to welcome TIAA to the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend family," said Kathleen Titus, Race Director for Philadelphia Marathon Weekend. "Our shared commitment to community and support throughout all life stages makes TIAA a natural partner as we build the next chapter of this race."

Additional registration slots for the TIAA Philadelphia Marathon will be available beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 23. Participants who would like to sign up for a Philadelphia Marathon Weekend race can register at philadelphiamarathon.com.

About the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend, now in its 33rd year, has grown tremendously since the first race in 1994. What started as a small local event of just 1,500 participants has become one of the top 10 marathons in the country. The course guides participants through a unique experience of centuries of history and architecture, diverse and lively neighborhoods, and remarkable views throughout Fairmount Park and along the Schuylkill River. Each year, spectators line the course, eager to cheer on athletes, because there's nothing Philadelphians love more than champions.

Race Weekend 2026 has an anticipated attendance of 40,000 participants, features events for all levels, and features the TIAA Philadelphia Marathon and the Nemours Children's Health Philadelphia Kid's Run on Sunday, November 22; the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K on Saturday, November 21; and a free two-day Health & Fitness Expo on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21.

For more information about the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend, visit philadelphiamarathon.com.

About TIAA

TIAA aims to provide secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions.1 It paid more than $6.17 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 20252 and has $1.5 trillion in assets under management (as of 03/31/2026).3

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TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributes securities products. Annuity contracts and certificates are issued by Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) and College Retirement Equities Fund (CREF), New York, NY. Advisory services are provided by Advice & Planning Services, a division of TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Each is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations.

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1 Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 2025 DC Recordkeeping Survey published June 25, 2025.

2 As of December 31,2025, TIAA paid out $5.9 billion in total annuity income. This figure represents all annuity income, including guaranteed and additional amounts, for all of TIAA's annuity products.

3 As of March 31, 2026, assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,498 billion.

SOURCE TIAA