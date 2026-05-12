TIAA and Max Greyserman Team Up to Reach Golf's Next Generation of Investors

The rising PGA TOUR star joins TIAA as its newest Golf Ambassador, uniting a passion for investing and finance with a mission to help the next generation build lasting retirement security

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA today announced a partnership with PGA TOUR professional Max Greyserman, welcoming him as the newest member of the TIAA Golf Ambassador Program. The partnership brings together a firm built on the power of long-term retirement security and a player who understands that success on the course and in finance shares the same foundation.

Greyserman was raised on the belief that what you build today shapes tomorrow, a conviction that carried him to Duke University and onto the PGA TOUR. The son of a quantitative analyst and former Columbia University mathematics professor, Greyserman brings financial fluency and data-driven decision making to his golf game, reflecting someone who doesn't just embody TIAA's mission, but truly lives it.

"Max shares TIAA's conviction that playing the long game is critical to achieving a secure, dignified retirement, and he has spent his entire career living that belief," said Micky Onvural, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at TIAA. "Max approaches golf the way the best investors approach markets: with rigor, persistence, and a refusal to let short-term noise cloud long-term judgment. That mindset is at the heart of everything TIAA stands for, and his voice will help us reach a new generation of fans and investors in a way that is authentic and powerful."

TIAA has spent more than a century championing financial security through guaranteed lifetime income, helping individuals build strong financial foundations so they can retire with confidence. Today, TIAA serves millions across the education, healthcare, government, and corporate sectors through its employer-sponsored retirement plans, backed by personalized financial advice through its wealth management offer.

"Golf taught me that the players who win over the long run are not the ones who take the biggest swings. They are the ones who make smart, consistent decisions and trust the process," said Greyserman. "That is exactly how I think about investing and financial security, and it is what TIAA has been helping people do for over a hundred years. I have been passionate about this overlap between finance and athletic performance for as long as I can remember, and I cannot think of a better partner to help bring that message to younger fans who are just starting to think about their futures."

Greyserman will carry TIAA's logo on his yardage book, towel, and caddy's sleeve at PGA TOUR events, with the partnership making its public debut at the PGA Championship, taking place May 14–17, 2026, at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Greyserman joins Jason Day and Lilia Vu as the third member of TIAA's Golf Ambassador Program, deepening TIAA's investment in the sport and in the next generation of fans, athletes, and investors reshaping both golf and the financial landscape.

Greyserman has earned five runner-up finishes over the past two-plus seasons on the PGA TOUR. During his 2024 campaign, his three second-place results occurred across a five-event stretch. He added two more runner ups last season and has two top-25 finishes in 2026. His consistent high-level play has elevated him into the top 75 of the Official World Golf Ranking. In 2025, Greyserman competed in all four majors, making the cut in his debuts at the Masters Tournament (T32) and PGA Championship (T33). He first gained national attention in 2017 when he qualified for and competed in the U.S. Open as an amateur. He has participated in two more U.S. Opens since, with finishes of T21 in 2024 and T23 in 2025.

About TIAA

TIAA aims to provide secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions.i It paid more than $6.17 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2025ii and has $1.5 trillion in assets under management (as of 03/31/2026).iii

This material is for informational or educational purposes only and is not fiduciary investment advice, or a securities, investment strategy, or insurance product recommendation. This material does not consider an individual's own objectives or circumstances, which should be the basis of any investment decision.

Investment, insurance and annuity products are not FDIC insured, are not bank guaranteed, are not deposits, are not insured by any federal government agency, are not a condition to any banking service or activity, and may lose value.

This is a paid endorsement.

i Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 2025 DC Recordkeeping Survey published June 25, 2025.

ii As of December 31, 2025, TIAA paid out $6.17 billion in total annuity income. This figure represents all annuity income, including guaranteed and additional amounts, for all of TIAA's annuity products.

iii As of March 31, 2026, assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,498 billion.

TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributes securities products. Annuity contracts and certificates are issued by Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) and College Retirement Equities Fund (CREF), New York, NY. Each is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations.

©2026 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, New York, NY

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SOURCE TIAA