TIAA Clients Win Three First-Place Honors for RetirePlus Rollout at 2026 Pensions & Investments Eddy Awards

Employers Honored for Outstanding D.C. Plan Implementations

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA, a leading retirement services provider for the academic, healthcare, and government sectors, announced first-place wins for three of its clients at the 2026 Pensions & Investments Eddy Awards. The Eddy Awards, co-sponsored by Pensions & Investments (P&I) and the Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association (DCIIA), celebrate defined contribution plan executives employing creative and innovative strategies to meaningfully improve outcomes for retirement plan participants.

Each of the first-place winners was recognized for their transition plan to RetirePlus, TIAA's low- cost, customizable default retirement strategy that delivers professionally managed investments and a path to guaranteed lifetime income through its flagship annuity, TIAA Traditional.

Building Retirement Security, One Plan at a Time

"This recognition is a testament to the outstanding work of the plan sponsors and institutions who have made employee financial wellness a true priority," said Kourtney Gibson, CEO, TIAA Retirement Solutions. "Their dedication to putting people first drives real, measurable outcomes — and ultimately, greater financial confidence for the workers who depend on them."

University of Iowa: Changing Retirement for 44,000 People

The University of Iowa took home first place for large organizations in the Plan Transitions category after completing one of the most ambitious retirement plan overhauls in its history. In partnership with TIAA and advisor CAPTRUST, UI simplified a complicated investment menu, cut costs for participants, and gave tens of thousands of employees a clearer path toward a financially secure retirement. In just seven months, more than 43,000 new accounts were opened, over $6 billion in assets moved to the new plan, and nearly all eligible participants stayed in, with an opt-out rate of less than 1%. The changes are expected to save participants $3.3 million in fees every year, and a key measure of retirement readiness improved by 13.5% across the workforce.

UAB St. Vincent's: Putting Healthcare Workers First

Among smaller organizations, UAB St. Vincent's in Birmingham, Alabama earned first place in Plan Transitions for the way it looked after the financial futures of its more than 4,700 healthcare professionals. The six-facility hospital network launched its new TIAA retirement plan on November 1, 2024, with 98% of eligible employees enrolled. A targeted outreach campaign brought in $43 million in rolled-over retirement savings, including $8 million in just four months, establishing UAB St. Vincent's as a benchmark for employee-centered retirement readiness in the healthcare sector.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute: Making Retirement Simpler

Worcester Polytechnic Institute earned first place in the Plan Conversions category after moving from a multi-provider retirement setup to TIAA as its single provider, streamlining the experience for nearly 1,300 eligible employees. The transition brought lower fees, a simplified investment lineup, and stronger engagement. In the months following the change, calls to TIAA's support center climbed f57%, online registrations grew by nearly 10%, and more than 170 employees attended educational webinars.

Also Recognized: Glens Falls Hospital

Glens Falls Hospital earned third place in Plan Conversions for its move to TIAA and the introduction of a new retirement portfolio lineup that includes a lifetime income option. Nearly 4,000 employees were enrolled in the new plan, fees were reduced, and TIAA consultants across three onsite locations held more than 380 meetings with hospital staff.

About TIAA

TIAA provides secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions.i It paid more than $5.9 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2024ii and has $1.5 trillion in assets under management (as of 03/31/2026).iii

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i. Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 2025 DC Recordkeeping Survey published June 25, 2025. ii. As of December 31, 2025, TIAA paid out $5.9B in total annuity income. This figure represents all annuity income, including guaranteed and additional amounts, for all of TIAA's annuity products. iii. As of March 31, 2026, assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,498 billion. TIAA Institute is a division of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), New York, NY. ©2026 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, New York, NY Admaster #5434865

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