More Texans Qualify for Financial Assistance for Health Insurance Coverage

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the enactment of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, more Texans are now eligible to receive additional funding that could lower their monthly costs for health insurance coverage during the Special Enrollment Period (SEP) that runs through August 15.

For example:

Texans currently enrolled in a 2021 Marketplace plan may qualify for additional tax credits.

More Texans may qualify for help paying for 2021 health coverage, even those who weren't eligible in the past.

After additional savings are applied, monthly premiums will decrease.

"The costs of healthcare are top of mind for anyone who is looking for coverage for themselves or their families," said Dr. Leslie Weisberg, market chief medical officer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX). "Fortunately, many Texans may qualify for subsidies that will make getting healthcare coverage more affordable. And, as always, BCBSTX is offering individual and family plans in every zip code in Texas. These plans can be accessed through a robust network of providers and facilities."

Subsidies helped 92% of Texans lower their monthly bill in 2020 for plans purchased on the exchange, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Examples of potential savings*:

Two 40-year-old adults, non-smokers in Travis County with an annual income below $35,000 may now qualify to pay close to $0 per month for a BCBSTX Blue Advantage HMO plan with the new savings. Their previous health insurance premium payment was $124 per month.

with an annual income below may now qualify to pay close to per month for a BCBSTX Blue Advantage HMO plan with the new savings. Their previous health insurance premium payment was per month. Two 40-year-old adults, non-smokers in Dallas County with an annual income below $44,000 may now qualify to pay $0 per month for a BCBSTX MyBlue Health plan with the new savings. Their previous health insurance premium payment was $76 per month.

Premiums may vary based on county, age, income, family size, smoking status and other criteria. The above examples are for demonstration as each applicant is unique. Moreover, no proof of a qualifying life event is required to buy a health plan during this SEP.

BCBSTX has multiple tools to help navigate the enrollment process including, virtual seminars throughout the SEP with Think Blue representatives providing help in English and Spanish so Texans can know what health plans are right for them and their families. As well:

After you get your health insurance, it's important to identify a primary care physician to help navigate your health journey, as he or she is key to maintaining optimal health for you and your family. Towards that goal, BCBSTX is collaborating with the Sanitas Medical Centers in the Houston and Dallas regions in the MyBlue Health HMO network.

The Sanitas Medical Centers offer a one-stop-shop for primary care, telehealth visits, urgent care, lab and diagnostic imaging services, and wellness and chronic disease management programs. MyBlue Health members enjoy a $0 copay for primary care in-person and telehealth appointments with their Sanitas physician.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 5 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, and fourth largest health insurer overall. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

