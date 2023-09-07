More Than $1 Billion of Parcel Spend Managed by Reveel's Shipping Intelligence Platform

Increasing Need for Shippers to Lower Expenses and Improve Efficiencies Drives Customer Growth and Expansion of the Executive Team

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel , whose Shipping Intelligence™ Platform enables companies to level the playing field with carriers, today announced that it has reached the milestone of having more than $1 billion of parcel spend managed through its Shipping Intelligence Platform.

Driven by the increased awareness of shippers that they need better data and information about the industry as a whole in order to lower their costs and improve their ability to negotiate with carriers, more than 750 companies have signed up for Reveel's Shipping Intelligence Platform to help them improve the management of their annual parcel spend.

Reveel's Shipping Intelligence Platform utilizes advanced machine learning and data analysis technologies to help customers compare their shipping operations against industry peers. It provides actionable insights that, once implemented, can make shipping operations more efficient, effective, and less expensive, while improving the ability to negotiate with carriers from a position of strength.

In fact, Reveel now manages more than 200 million lines of shipping data, and has saved over $400 million for its customers.

"This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our team here at Reveel in providing customers with the strongest, most effective platform possible," said Josh Dunham, CEO and co-founder of Reveel. "But it is also a testament to the need for change within our industry. For too long, shippers - whose very businesses depend upon parcel shipping - have been operating at a disadvantage due to a lack of information and transparency. Our mission is to change that for the better."

Strengthening the Team

Reveel today also announced that they are continuing to invest in building the strength of its team, to help expand the capabilities of the platform and ensure that customers are receiving the expert tools and solutions they need to take control of their shipping expenses once and for all.

The new additions to Reveel's team include:

Kyle Braaksma , who has joined Reveel as Vice President, Strategic Accounts. At Reveel, Kyle will use his considerable industry knowledge to help meet industry demand and grow top line business for the company. He joins from enVista, where he served as Director of Sales, covering the Central and Western United States and Canada .

, who has joined Reveel as Vice President, Strategic Accounts. At Reveel, Kyle will use his considerable industry knowledge to help meet industry demand and grow top line business for the company. He joins from enVista, where he served as Director of Sales, covering the Central and and . Marc Aliotta is Reveel's Vice President of Partnerships and will build and manage Reveel's strategic and channel partnerships. Marc previously managed channel partnerships for Monday.com and was a risk consulting & compliance, healthcare & life sciences associate at KPMG.

is Reveel's Vice President of Partnerships and will build and manage Reveel's strategic and channel partnerships. Marc previously managed channel partnerships for Monday.com and was a risk consulting & compliance, healthcare & life sciences associate at KPMG. Michael Falls was named Reveel's Vice President of Customer Success. In this role, Michael brings a decade of industry experience in driving value creation for customers, resulting in exceptional client retention. Prior to joining Reveel, he was an executive at Körber Supply Chain and was the Director of Global Strategic Solutions at enVista.

was named Reveel's Vice President of Customer Success. In this role, Michael brings a decade of industry experience in driving value creation for customers, resulting in exceptional client retention. Prior to joining Reveel, he was an executive at Körber Supply Chain and was the Director of Global Strategic Solutions at enVista. Gina Anderson has joined Reveel as Vice President, Strategic Accounts. Gina is recognized as an industry connector with decades of experience solving customer needs in the supply chain space. Prior to joining Reveel, Gina served as Vice President, Solutions and Growth for Geodis.

Commitment to Customers

Since day one, Reveel has been dedicated to putting the needs of its customers first. The company continues to improve its Shipping Intelligence Platform to meet the evolving needs of today's parcel shipping industry.

Reveel recently announced new product enhancements , including powerful self-service carrier contract negotiation capabilities that provide shippers with everything they need to effectively negotiate the best prices, terms and conditions in their carrier contracts. Additional enhancements include new actionable insights, identifying opportunities to save money based on shipping activity and new carrier rules and fees.

, including powerful self-service carrier contract negotiation capabilities that provide shippers with everything they need to effectively negotiate the best prices, terms and conditions in their carrier contracts. Additional enhancements include new actionable insights, identifying opportunities to save money based on shipping activity and new carrier rules and fees. The company also formally launched its partner program , featuring enablement, training and additional support for partners looking to improve their market offerings while increasing their opportunity for revenue growth. Green Mountain was recently announced as a new partner of Reveel's.

, featuring enablement, training and additional support for partners looking to improve their market offerings while increasing their opportunity for revenue growth. was recently announced as a new partner of Reveel's. Some recent examples of customers finding parcel spend management success with Reveel include Fathead , Mindworks Innovations , and a private equity firm that worked with Reveel to improve costs and efficiencies at its portfolio companies.

Watch for Reveel's General Rate Increase (GRI) Analysis

Each year the two largest shipping carriers, UPS and FedEx, announce their expected GRI, or general rate increase, for the coming calendar year. These announcements typically take place in the Fall timeframe.

However, each year the rates announced by these industry leaders doesn't factor in all of the adjustments, surcharges and other changes levied by the carriers on to shippers, meaning the rates announced never tell the true financial impact on a business that relies on parcel shipping.

For example, last year each carrier announced an increase of 6.9%, but the true impact after Reveel's analysis was a FedEx modeled increase of 9.1% and a UPS modeled increase of 10.2%.

Reveel compiles its findings into a report each year to help shippers be able to better understand what the increases truly are and what the financial impacts will be. Follow this link to access last year's report, and be on the lookout for the 2024 report shortly after the announcements from the carriers go live.

Meet Reveel at Parcel Forum 2023

The Reveel team will be on-site in booth #1029 at the upcoming Parcel Forum , taking place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN, from September 11-13, 2023.

For more information on how Reveel's Shipping Intelligence Platform can help your organization gain control over its parcel spending, click here .

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Parcel Shipping Intelligence™ Platform that enables companies to level the playing field with FedEx and UPS. Its unique technology enables shippers to break free of expensive parcel shipping consultants with an easy-to-use software app that brings transparency to the black box of carrier agreements. With over 17 years of parcel agreement management expertise and over $1.2B in parcel spend under management, the company's SaaS app provides actionable insights to make smarter business decisions, optimize carrier agreements, and give shippers peace of mind. Reveel empowers customers to leverage the power of data science and peer comparison data to capture significant ROI. For more information, please visit the company's website and follow it on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

