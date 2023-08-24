More than 100 Volunteers from Plexus Worldwide® Contribute 40,000 Meals to Florida's Treasure Coast Region

The special volunteer event was part of the company's ongoing commitment to fighting hunger and included a $5,000 donation to Treasure Coast Food Bank

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), one of the largest global direct selling health and wellness companies, hosted a volunteer event at Treasure Coast Food Bank in Fort Pierce, Florida with more than 100 members of Plexus' local independent salesforce ("Brand Ambassadors"). In addition to the volunteer contribution, the company presented a $5,000 donation to Treasure Coast Food Bank to support the organization's mission to help families and individuals in need by providing them with nutritious food, hope, and dignity. In total, the volunteers sorted 33,824 pounds of food on top of the monetary donation, which equates to 68,187 meals.

"At Plexus, we believe that a thriving community starts with a foundation of compassion and support, which is exactly what we're striving for with this initiative," said Alec Clark, President and Founder of Plexus Worldwide. "Through dedicated Brand Ambassadors who volunteered today and a financial contribution to support the Treasure Coast Food Bank, we aim to nourish not just bodies, but the spirit of the community as well. These efforts reflect our core values as a company and underscore our combined commitment to making a positive impact for those in need."

Plexus has held similar volunteer events with partner food banks in other parts of the country as part of a larger effort to bring the company's local Brand Ambassadors together in support of hunger relief. The events are an extension of the company's Nourish One® Initiative, through which Plexus Worldwide donates the equivalent of 10 meals* for every purchase of Lean, the brand's signature meal replacement product, to Feeding America®. As a Mission Partner of Feeding America, Plexus has donated more than $3.7 million—the equivalent of more than 37 million meals*—to support children and families facing hunger.

"We are profoundly grateful for the generosity and partnership of Plexus Worldwide," said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. "This collaboration exemplifies the power of collective action and reminds us that positive change is possible when we come together with a shared purpose. Together, we are making strides towards a hunger-free future, one meal at a time."

With Hunger Action Month approaching in September, Plexus has several initiatives planned to continue amplifying the company's dedication to hunger relief. In addition to encouraging Brand Ambassadors to get involved with their local food banks across the country, Plexus employees will engage in the company's annual Week of Service, which includes volunteer opportunities, a food drive, and a $10,000 donation to a local food bank in Phoenix.

September marks Hunger Action Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness and inspire action to end hunger in the United States, and Treasure Coast Food Bank has several events planned.

Treasure Coast Food Bank is hosting the 6th Annual Out Laugh Hunger comedy show on Saturday, September 9, at the IRSC Bailey Auditorium in Fort Pierce. Tickets are $45 each and include two drinks and light appetizers. Tables are available for $300 and include seven tickets to the show.

The 3rd Annual Out Run Hunger 5K benefiting Treasure Coast Food Bank will occur on Saturday, September 16, at Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce. Community members can register as individuals or as part of a team and top fundraisers will receive a prize, with a goal of raising $25,000 to provide 200,000 meals. Participants will receive a t-shirt, finisher medal, chip timing, and more.

All proceeds from these events will support Treasure Coast Food Bank's programs and outreach initiatives that serve 250,000 residents in need each week.

In addition, Light Up Orange is an awareness campaign and fundraiser that unites hundreds of local businesses throughout the month of September. Businesses that donate $15 through the Light Up Orange sign-up page will receive a complimentary orange light bulb to "light up orange" all September long.

*Every Plexus Lean sold contributes a donation equivalent to 10 meals and every Plexus Reset sold contributes a donation equivalent to 3 meals to Feeding America®, helping to provide at least 1.5 million meals annually. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Plexus Worldwide

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 30 largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

About Treasure Coast Food Bank

Founded in 1988, Treasure Coast Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization in Florida's Treasure Coast. They provide millions of meals to the community each year valued at more than $50 million through their robust programs and partnership with 300 charitable organizations in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Okeechobee counties. In addition to emergency food distribution, Treasure Coast Food Bank operates a full roster of direct service programs that not only solve the immediate problem of hunger, but help individuals and families gain long-term food security, better health outcomes, and self-sufficiency. Treasure Coast Food Bank is a Partner Food Bank of Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 food banks that leads the fight against hunger in the United States. For more information on Treasure Coast Food Bank visit stophunger.org or follow @TCFoodbank on Facebook or Twitter.

