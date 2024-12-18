More than 20% of New Home Communities in the U.S. Now Use Audience Town: A Record-Breaking 2024

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2024 draws to a close, Audience Town (www.audiencetown.com) celebrates a major milestone: more than 20% of new home communities across the U.S. now use the Audience Town marketing and sales analytics platform.

This achievement reflects Audience Town's mission to empower home builders with unparalleled insights and tools to enhance their marketing performance and drive sales.

Audience Town Lead Analytics

"2024 has been remarkable for one simple reason: our homebuilder customers," said Ed Carey, CEO of Audience Town. "With their partnership, we've modernized how homebuilders approach consumer marketing and analytics to increase home sales. And we're just getting started."

2024 Highlights:

Unveiling the First-Ever Marketing Analytics Platform for Home Builders: This groundbreaking platform, designed specifically for the homebuilding industry, provides real-time, actionable data and insights that drive smarter decision-making.

: More than 20% of new home communities on the market in the US today use Audience Town. Expanding Influence: Audience Town took the stage at leading industry conferences alongside partners like Zillow, The Builder's Daily, & Lombardo Homes , connecting with hundreds of new and familiar faces across the country.

Key Releases:

This year saw dozens of impactful product updates, ensuring customers stay ahead in an ever-changing market. A few key releases include:

Community Analytics: Finally, home builders have visibility into their marketing and sales performance for each community.

, which shows audience attributes for each paid search keyword so you can see past the "click" and understand which ones are providing the most qualified leads. Lead Analytics, which provides detailed consumer insights and demographics about every lead and reveals their actual buyer journey. This includes even anonymous visitors who don't fill out a form.

Looking Ahead to 2025

This has been an extraordinary year of growth. Building on the momentum of 2024, Audience Town has its sights set on an even more ambitious future. In 2025, Audience Town will release a suite of home sales attribution, market, and performance solutions that redefine the possibilities for homebuilders nationwide.

"2025 is going to be a breakthrough year for us and for our customers. We expect to double our share of the new home communities using our platform," Carey added.

For more information about Audience Town and its platform, visit www.audiencetown.com.

About Audience Town:

Audience Town is the first and only marketing and sales analytics platform for home builders. Purpose-built for the real estate industry, Audience Town's platform empowers builders to know what's working in their marketing and sales efforts, so they can sell more homes with confidence.

Media Contact:

Media Team

Audience Town

[email protected]

704.251.9502

SOURCE Audience Town