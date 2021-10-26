More than 3 out of 4 Aetna Medicare Advantage members in 4.5 Star-rated plans or higher for 2022 -- the highest percentage among national health insurers [1]

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna®, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS), announced its 2022 Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) plans outpace the Medicare Advantage industry in the percentage of members in plans rated 4.5 stars or higher (out of 5 stars) by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Select Star Ratings highlights for Aetna Medicare Advantage plans:

Star Ratings data for 2022 contracts show 76 percent of Aetna MAPD members are currently enrolled in 4.5 Star-rated plans or higher, compared to 54 percent for publicly traded companies. 1

87 percent of Aetna MAPD members are currently enrolled in 4 Star-rated plans or higher.

Two Aetna plans earned CMS' highest honor and achieved a 5-Star rating.

"This year's Star Ratings demonstrate our commitment to bringing increased quality and value to our members," said Christopher Ciano, president of Aetna Medicare. "While the COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented challenges for our nation and Medicare beneficiaries, we remained focused on supporting our members with access to the right care, at the right time and in the right place, helping them age actively on their path to better health."

Aetna 5-Star Rated Contracts:

H3597 Aetna Health Inc. (ME HMO)

H5522 Health Assurance Pennsylvania, Inc. (PA PPO)

Aetna 4.5-Star Rated Contracts:

H2663 Coventry Health Care of Missouri , Inc. (AR, IL, KS, MO, OK HMOs)

, Inc. (AR, IL, KS, MO, OK HMOs) H3219 Allina Health and Aetna Insurance Company (MN PPO)

H3959 Aetna Health Inc. (PA HMO)

H7301 Coventry Health Care of Illinois (IL PPO)

(IL PPO) H1609 Aetna Health Inc. (FL/IA HMOs)

H5521 Aetna Life Insurance Company (AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, ME, MI, MS, NC, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, UT, VA, WA, WI, WY PPOs)

Aetna 4-Star Rated Contracts:

H5793 Aetna Health Inc. (CT HMO)

H7149 Aetna Health Inc. (NE HMO)

H1608 Coventry Health and Life Insurance Company (AR, GA, IL, IA, KS, MO, NE, OH, SD, WV PPOs)

H3152 Aetna Health Inc. (NJ HMO)

H3146 Aetna Better Health Inc. (NC HMO)

H3931 Aetna Health Inc. (AZ, CO, DE, DC, KY, MD, NV, OH, PA, VA, WA HMOs)

H1692 Coventry Health Care of West Virginia , Inc. (WV HMO)

, Inc. (WV HMO) H5325 Coventry Health Care of Kansas , Inc. (KS HMO)

, Inc. (KS HMO) H0523 Aetna Health of California Inc. (CA HMO)

R6694 Aetna Life Insurance Company (OH/NJ PPOs)

H5593 Aetna Health of Iowa Inc. (IA HMO)

H3928 Aetna Health Inc. (LA HMO)

The CMS Medicare Star Ratings rank the performance and quality of Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug plans to help beneficiaries and their families compare plans. Medicare Advantage plans are rated on how well they perform in five different categories:

Staying healthy

Managing chronic (long-term) conditions

Member experience with the health plan

Member complaints

Health plan customer service

MAPD plans are also rated on how well they perform in three additional categories:

Drug plan customer service

Member experience with drug plan

Drug safety

Aetna Medicare Advantage and SilverScript prescription drug plans are available to Medicare beneficiaries for selection during the Annual Enrollment Period, which started on October 15, 2021, and runs through December 7, 2021. Enrollment becomes effective on January 1, 2022.

The Star Ratings are posted at Medicare.gov. Visit AetnaMedicare.com to learn more about the 2022 Aetna Medicare plans. Or call 1-844-588-0041 (TTY: 711), 7 days a week, 8 AM to 8 PM. A licensed agent may answer your call.

NOTE: Information in this release is based on 2022 Star Ratings data published by CMS on October 8, 2021, and Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug plan enrollment as of September 2021.

1 Includes publicly traded companies with over 250,000 Medicare Advantage enrollees.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 34 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit www.aetna.com and explore how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world.

Aetna Medicare is a HMO, PPO plan with a Medicare contract. Our SNPs also have contracts with State Medicaid programs. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal. See Evidence of Coverage for a complete description of plan benefits, exclusions, limitations and conditions of coverage. Plan features and availability may vary by service area.

SilverScript is a Prescription Drug Plan with a Medicare contract marketed through Aetna Medicare. Enrollment in SilverScript depends on contract renewal.

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

