More Than 450 Companies Adopt Veeva Vault eTMF for Improved Trial Efficiency and Inspection Readiness

Veeva Systems

05 Jun, 2023, 07:03 ET

Companies modernizing TMF management to drive automation and speed

BARCELONA, Spain, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  As the industry advances clinical operations, adopting applications on a unified platform is a top priority to increase study efficiency and compliance. More than 450 biopharma companies—including 18 of the top 20 pharmas and 4 of the top 6 CROs—use Veeva Vault eTMF to automate trial processes and improve information exchange across stakeholders.

As regulatory and trial complexity grows, more companies are increasing transparency and inspection readiness with Vault eTMF. Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is helping organizations address critical TMF challenges with innovations, including:

  • TMF Bot to automate document classification for faster, more efficient processing and improved accuracy. TMF Bot has classified more than one million documents, saving customers tens of thousands of hours in processing time.

  • Seamless connection between Vault eTMF and Veeva Vault RIM to increase efficiency and collaboration between clinical and regulatory teams. Customers have shared more than 40,000 documents across more than 600 studies.

  • TMF Transfer to enable the quick exchange of TMF documents between sponsors and CROs. This has eliminated hundreds of hours in manual end-of-study migrations.

  • Veeva Site Connect to streamline information exchange with research sites. Customers have exchanged more than 100,000 documents across more than 1,000 connected study sites.

"We're excited to continue partnering with customers to advance TMF for more efficient, compliant clinical trials," said Jason Methia, vice president, Veeva Vault Clinical Operations strategy. "By delivering Veeva Vault eTMF innovations, we're tackling challenges that can significantly streamline study processes and move the industry forward."

Vault eTMF is part of Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, the industry's first cloud platform that unifies clinical data management and operations. Vault Clinical Suite includes Vault eTMF, Vault CTMS, Veeva Site Connect, Vault Payments, Vault Study Start-up, Vault Study Training, Vault EDC, Veeva CDB, Veeva RTSM, and Veeva ePRO.

Additional Information
For more on Veeva Vault eTMF, visit: veeva.com/eu/eTMF Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 37 and 38), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Jeremy Whittaker

Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems

+49-695-095-5486

925-226-8821

[email protected]

[email protected]

Plus de 450 entreprises adoptent Veeva Vault eTMF pour améliorer l'efficacité des essais et la préparation aux inspections

