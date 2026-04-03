More Than 50 Youth Identified at Risk for Sudden Cardiac Arrest Through Nationwide Screening Effort

ORLANDO, Fla., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the second annual National Youth Heart Screening Day, more than 50 children and young adults were identified at risk for sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) through a nationwide effort led by Parent Heart Watch.

Held during Heart Month, the initiative brought together 16 organizations and 3 co-partners across 21 sites in 14 states, providing free heart screenings and life-saving education nationwide. The effort was supported by Cardiac Insight and Liquid Packaging Solutions.

A participant receives an electrocardiogram (ECG) screening during National Youth Heart Screening Day, a nationwide effort led by Parent Heart Watch to identify children and young adults at risk for sudden cardiac arrest. Participants after completing heart screenings during National Youth Heart Screening Day.

Early Detection Identifies Hidden Risk

More than 2,400 children and young adults received an electrocardiogram (ECG)—a diagnostic test capable of identifying the majority of heart conditions associated with sudden cardiac arrest.

A total of 53 individuals were identified with conditions putting them at risk for SCA.

Standardized data collection across participating sites contributes to a growing body of pediatric heart screening data, an area where national data remains limited.

Participants also received education on warning signs and symptoms, risk factors, and the importance of knowing family heart history—critical information that can support earlier recognition and intervention.

"This is exactly why early detection matters," said Martha Lopez-Anderson, Executive Director of Parent Heart Watch. "These are children and young adults who often have no symptoms. Without screening, their first sign could be sudden cardiac arrest."

This level of cardiac screening is not currently part of routine pediatric care, reinforcing the importance of community-based efforts that prioritize early detection.

While many efforts have focused on athletes, sudden cardiac arrest affects children and young adults across all settings.

"ECG screening should be the standard for identifying hidden cardiac conditions in young athletes, and Cardiac Insight exists to make that standard accessible to every school, every team, and every community. We're proud to stand alongside partners who share that mission," said Roy Kim, President of Cardiac Insight. "Partnerships like this are critical to expanding that reach, because every young heart deserves the same level of care."

Increasing Confidence in Awareness and Emergency Response

Over 2,200 participants received training in hands-only CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) use—skills that can significantly improve survival outcomes.

Post-event survey results show increased confidence in recognizing warning signs and risk factors for sudden cardiac arrest, reporting concerns to a medical provider, performing CPR, and using an AED:

94% felt more confident recognizing warning signs and family risk factors

94% felt more confident reporting concerns to a medical provider

91% felt more confident using an AED

90% felt more confident performing CPR

These results reflect measurable progress in equipping communities to recognize and respond to sudden cardiac arrest.

A National Call to Action

National Youth Heart Screening Day will continue annually on the first Saturday of February, expanding access to early detection and life-saving education.

Sudden cardiac arrest occurs in approximately 23,000 young people each year in the United States. One in 300 youth has an undiagnosed heart condition that puts them at risk.

Early detection, combined with preparedness to respond, can save lives.

Participating Organizations & Co-Partners by State

CA - Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation, Justin Carr Wants World Peace and Kyle J. Taylor Foundation and Saving Hearts Foundation; CT – In A Heartbeat Foundation and John Taylor Babbitt Foundation; DE – Heart in the Game; FL – Who We Play For; IN – Zac Mago Foundation; MA – Josh Thibodeau Helping Hearts Foundation; MI – Corewell Health Children's Student Heart Check; NY – Heart Screen New York; PA – Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Youth Heart Watch, Daniel E. Rumph, II Foundation and Peyton Walker Foundation; SC – The NOLA Network; TX – Championship Hearts Foundation, Cody Stephens Go Big or Go Home Memorial Foundation and Living for Zachary.

About Parent Heart Watch

Parent Heart Watch is the national voice solely dedicated to protecting children and young adults from sudden cardiac arrest and preventable sudden cardiac death by educating and advocating for change. Our vision is to eliminate preventable deaths and disabilities from sudden cardiac arrest in children and young adults. For more information visit: parentheartwatch.org.

Media Contact:

Martha Lopez-Anderson

Parent Heart Watch

[email protected]

407.399.1039

SOURCE Parent Heart Watch