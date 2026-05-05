Parent Heart Watch Calls for Clear, Complete Guidance to Save Lives in Cardiac Emergencies

Urges inclusion of AED use as a core step in public response to sudden cardiac arrest

ORLANDO, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent depiction of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in movies has raised concerns about public understanding of how to respond in a cardiac emergency. Parent Heart Watch agrees that clear guidance is critical and is concerned that public messaging from the American Heart Association does not consistently include automated external defibrillator (AED) use as a core step in responding to sudden cardiac arrest.

In a cardiac emergency, every second counts. Call 911, start CPR, and retrieve and use an AED if one is available.

When someone collapses from sudden cardiac arrest, the public is often told to call 911 and start CPR. While those steps are important, they are not enough on their own.

If an AED is available, it should be used immediately. Not every public location is equipped with one, even as AEDs become more accessible. This does not justify leaving AED use out of public guidance.

"AED use must be part of the message," said Martha Lopez-Anderson, Executive Director of Parent Heart Watch. "CPR helps keep blood flowing to the brain and vital organs, and an AED can restore a normal heart rhythm. Both are needed to save a life."

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a leading cause of death and a public health crisis in the United States, with survival rates that remain dismal and have shown little improvement for more than three decades. SCA can strike people of all ages, including children and young adults, often without warning. Survival decreases by about 7 to 10 percent every minute without defibrillation. Immediate CPR and use of an AED can double or even triple a person's chance of survival.

Parent Heart Watch urges all organizations providing public guidance, including the American Heart Association, to clearly include AED use in their guidance.

It also calls on the American Heart Association to join more than 50 nonprofit organizations, academic institutions, EMS agencies, hospital systems, municipalities, and industry partners in supporting the Call. Push. Shock. movement. Together, we speak in one voice through clear, consistent messaging that drives public understanding and action. Learn more at CallPushShock.org.

The Call. Push. Shock. movement promotes a simple message anyone can follow:

Call. Push. Shock.

CALL 911 to get help on the way

911 to get help on the way PUSH hard and fast on the center of the chest (CPR), 100-120 compressions per minute

hard and fast on the center of the chest (CPR), 100-120 compressions per minute SHOCK using an AED as soon as it is available

AEDs are easy to use, and anyone can use one. An AED gives step-by-step voice instructions. It checks the heart rhythm and will only deliver a shock if it is needed. You cannot shock someone by mistake.

Good Samaritan laws across the United States provide legal protection for people who use an AED to help in an emergency.

"People should not hesitate," Lopez-Anderson added. "If an AED is nearby, retrieve it and use it immediately in a cardiac emergency."

About Parent Heart Watch

Parent Heart Watch is the leading national voice solely dedicated to protecting children and young adults from sudden cardiac arrest and preventable sudden cardiac death by educating and advocating for change. For more information, visit ParentHeartWatch.org.

Media Contact:

Martha Lopez-Anderson

800.717.5828

[email protected]

SOURCE Parent Heart Watch